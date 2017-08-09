Judge Sentence Manhattan Woman To 16 Years In Prison For Stabbing, Burning Sleeping Boyfriend With Hot Oil

A 43-year-old Manhattan woman, Myeshia Hawkins-Taylor, was sentenced to 16 years in prison for stabbing and burning her sleeping boyfriend with hot oil, according to the Washington Post. On January 29, 2016, Taylor and her boyfriend, Carlton Adams, 52, were arguing in their apartment home on W. 144 Street.

Felixia Camacho rented a room to the couple, who started dating in April 2015, and she stated that they were arguing over money and cheating allegations.

“She was tired of all the stuff he does. She was tired of his nonsense,” according to a police source.

When the argument subsided, Adams fell asleep. Authorities said that around 2 a.m., Taylor poured hot oil on her boyfriend’s face and body. The victim awoke and began screaming in agony, according to the Manhattan district attorney’s office. That’s when Taylor began stabbing his arm, leg, and abdomen as he tried to make an escape.

Taylor locked her boyfriend in the bedroom and took away his cell phone. She did not call 911 for her boyfriend until 36 hours after the hot oil attack when she suspected he was going to die, authorities said. When responding officer Ahmed Abdrabou arrived at the scene, he stated that Adams was found in a bedroom with badly burned and peeling skin, and his intestines were protruding from his abdomen.

The officer also stated that he saw a bloody knife in proximity, which he believed was used to stab the victim.

Adams was transported to an area hospital’s burn unit, where he remained for two months after being placed in a medically induced coma.

Camacho told officials that she was out of town during the hot oil attack, but when she returned, she was shocked to find blood splattered throughout the apartment. She went on to say that she never thought Taylor would “do something crazy like that.'”

Taylor was arrested on charges of assault, attempted murder, and unlawful imprisonment of her boyfriend. She was held in the county jail without bond. On July 20, Taylor pleaded guilty to the crimes.

She appeared before a Manhattan judge on Tuesday, August 8, and learned that she would spend the next 16 years in prison for the hot oil attack on her boyfriend.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. urges all victims of domestic violence to seek help, adding that “it’s a common misconception that only women fall victim to domestic violence—in reality, a recent survey estimates one in seven men will experience severe physical intimate partner violence in their lifetime.”

[Featured Image by Wave Break Media/iStock]