Are Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Getting Back Together? Their Divorce Is Reportedly In Limbo

Are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reconciling their marriage?

According to a new report, the couple, who parted ways in September 2016 after just two years of marriage, hasn’t been pushing for their divorce to be finalized. Instead, the split is allegedly on hold as Jolie and Pitt continue to co-parent their six kids.

Although Angelina Jolie appeared to be embarking on a new life when she moved to Malibu with her children after suddenly splitting from Brad Pitt, she returned to Los Feliz, the same neighborhood as her former marital home with Pitt, in June and settled into an 11,000 square-foot mansion. A short time later, Angelina Jolie to Vanity Fair magazine that the move was “a big jump forward for us” and noted that they were trying to heal as a family.

“The divorce is off,” a source told Us Weekly magazine on August 9, noting that the actress was second-guessing her decision to leave Brad Pitt.

While Angelina Jolie requested she be given full physical custody of her six children with Pitt in her September 2016 divorce filing, the magazine’s insider revealed that she and Pitt hadn’t done anything to move forward with the process of divorce for the past several months.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are parents to 15-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 11-year-old Shiloh, and 9-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

In addition to reportedly failing to move forward with her divorce from Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie is allegedly still in love with the actor, especially after learning he gave up alcohol. As the Us Weekly insider explained, Pitt’s determination to be a better, healthier parent has warmed Jolie, and in a conversation with friends, she reportedly said that she would consider taking Pitt back if he proved himself as a committed father.

The source went on to reveal that Brad Pitt got sober to win Angelina Jolie back after years of struggling with excessive drinking.

Although nothing is certain when it comes to the possibility of a reconciliation between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, the insider said that those close to the couple are convinced that they will soon be back together.

[Featured Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images]