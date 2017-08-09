Kris Jenner Says Kylie’s Cosmetic Lip Kit Line Is Worth Over $400 Million

Kris Jenner has successfully managed all of her daughters’ careers and helped them become very rich and wealthy women. It all began with the Kardashian sisters Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe. Kim put the family in the spotlight when her 2007 sex-tape with R&B singer Ray J was released.

The family has never looked back since and has remained a trending topic in the world of social media for several years now. The two youngest daughters Kendall and Kylie, have taken the baton from their three older sisters and have reached levels of success not many teenagers can say they have.

In 2016, Kylie Jenner decided to branch off from older sis Kendall, and start her own cosmetic line. In short timing, the line has almost become a billion dollar company. According to TMZ, Kris Jenner told Women’s Wear Daily the brand, “in just 18 months Kylie Cosmetics has done $420 million in retail sales.”

They also reported that in an interview with Kris in her Hidden Hills home that the line is expected to bring in “$386 million in sales in 2017.” If Kylie Cosmetics continues to grow at the rate it already has, it will soon reach billionaire status. That would be a hefty net worth for someone that is only 19-years-old.

Kylie has also been busy outside of successfully managing her cosmetic line. Her new show Life of Kylie, premiered on E! this Monday. She is branching off into her own world of reality TV after spending several seasons on the family series Keeping up with the Kardashians.

In the two-part episode debut of the Life of Kylie, Jenner was able to attend her first ever prom by being the surprise date of one of her fans named Albert, who lived in the city of Sacramento. She was greeted at the event by a lot of fans that were eager to take selfies with the young cosmetics owner.

The show also introduced the world to Kylie’s team of friends that all assist her career in several ways. Jordyn Woods, who is a model, is highlighted as Jenner’s bestie on the show. The two have known each other since the 8th grade and seem to have a really close bond.

LOK also will cover the young fashion model’s struggle with fame. In the second episode of the series, Kylie talked about the topic a little by saying her sisters Kim and Kendall are made for the spotlight and she doesn’t embrace it as much as they do.

With a successful cosmetic line that is approaching billionaire status, it doesn’t appear Kylie will be out of the spotlight anytime soon. LOK will allow fans to get an inside glimpse on how hard Kylie works to keep her cosmetic line and other business ventures successful.

