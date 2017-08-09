Woman Fakes Full Nine-Month Pregnancy, Including Two Baby Showers And Gender Reveal, To Get Back At Her Ex

Angela Smith of Dunn, North Carolina, probably takes the cake when it comes to revenge when she faked an entire nine months of pregnancy just to hurt the man that did her wrong.

Gossip On This reported that not only did Smith fake an entire pregnancy, she also faked doctor’s visits, threw two baby showers, and a gender-reveal party. Plus, she documented the entire pregnancy on social media.

Vonn Harris was the alleged baby’s father, and he was very excited about becoming a father to their baby girl, which they had decided to name D’vyneah Yvette Nichole Harris.

Smith wrote on Facebook, “If Vonn buy this lil girl another pair of shoes! Geeshhh! He got her rotten already. Vonn is smiling from ear to ear. Cause his baby girl may be this week instead of next week.”

Smith carried on with the scam and faked doctor’s appointments. When her nine-months were almost up, she told another lie, claiming her C-section had to be postponed because of her blood pressure.

“The look u give when ur Dr comes in and tell u that u can’t have ur csection today until u get ur bp down,” she wrote on Facebook on July 28.

Finally, Smith was forced to reveal that she had faked the entire pregnancy. According to Fameolous Gossip, Angela Smith waited until the day before she was supposed to give birth to her fictional baby before revealing that it had all been fabricated.

Woman Fakes Pregnancy To Get Back At The Guy; Two Baby Showers Before Revealing She Lied – FAMEOLOUS ENTERTAINMENT https://t.co/1Lprasx1Qd pic.twitter.com/pnJxn59Gk0 — Stacey Cole (@SC83Inquisitr) August 9, 2017

After being questioned and exposed as a fraud, she admitted to the con on Facebook.

Why did she do it? She says she did it because she wanted to hurt her ex, but whether that person is Vonn Harris or another man, it is not known.

She wrote, in part, “First of all, let me apologize to my kids, family and close friends that I hurt! My attentions was never to hurt y’all at all! Just the man for hurting me! Was it right nope! I’m not crazy, nope I wasn’t trying to keep a man by doing it, just wanted him to hurt as much as I did!”

Smith has since deleted her Facebook account. It has been reported that her family and friends are furious at her for her elaborate lie. She did all this to try to hurt an ex, but now she’s the one who looks like a liar and a cheat.

