Blac Chyna Argues With Neighbors On The Street, Police Intervenes

Blac Chyna sure is short-tempered — at least according to her neighbors. The Rob & Chyna star reportedly got into a heated argument with some of her neighbors, prompting others to call the cops.

In an exclusive report by TMZ, it was revealed that authorities were called on Blac Chyna on Tuesday morning after she allegedly had a scuffle with her neighbors.

According to the news outlet, the 29-year-old voluptuous beauty went ballistic when her neighbor next door started an early-morning construction on a roof at around 9 a.m. Apparently, all the noise woke up Blac Chyna’s daughter, Dream, which allegedly pissed her off.

Sources revealed that Blac Chyna scolded the worker and confronted the homeowner, saying that it was too early to start construction. The curvaceous mother of two caused quite a scene on the streets as she allegedly bickered on her neighbors.

In the photos taken from the scene, Blac Chyna can be seen in an intense war of words with at least two women, gesturing her hand in the air. One of the women allegedly got scared of the reality star and called the police.

That was when authorities showed up on the scene. Sources told TMZ that the cops lectured Blac Chyna about the law, adding that in L.A., construction can begin as early as 7 a.m. No further action was taken.

Looks like #BlacChyna is having problems with her neighbors over her cars ???? #TeaSpillers pic.twitter.com/Eh4aRaAi4R — TeaSpillers (@_teaspillers) August 9, 2017

While TMZ reports that construction was the cause of Blac Chyna and her neighbors’ clash, DailyMail tells a different side of the story. Apparently, an eyewitness told the news outlet that the heated argument was sparked by multiple cars parked outside the reality star’s house.

In a video obtained by the news site, Blac Chyna can be seen on the streets looking strained as she argued with another woman. Multiple vehicles were also spotted parked along the streets.

It remains unclear if one of the cars was blocking Blac Chyna’s driveway or if it causes any inconvenience to the reality star. However, by the looks of it, Blac Chyna seems dismayed with the situation.

????Loving my shades by @blinkoptical267 ???? A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Aug 7, 2017 at 6:28pm PDT

This is not the first time Blac Chyna has upset her neighbors. Back in May, residents next to the Lashed Bar owner’s house complained after the star’s “thug” pals avoided the neighborhood’s security entrance and jumped a wall to make it to her home.

Blac Chyna’s neighbors were also not pleased when she and Rob Kardashian get into noisy arguments even in the middle of the night. According to reports, the ex-couple’s frequent fights kept their neighbors up all night.

So far, Blac Chyna has yet to address the latest feud she allegedly had with her neighbors.

[Featured Image by gotpap/STAR MAX/IPx/AP Images]