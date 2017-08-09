‘RHONY’ Dorinda Medley Takes Selfie With Hillary Clinton At Star-Studded Wedding With Tiffany Trump And J. Lo

The Real Housewives of New York City star Dorinda Medley snapped a selfie with Hillary Clinton while attending a star-studded hedge fund billionaire’s daughter’s wedding along with Tiffany Trump, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, and Huma Abedin.

Hillary and Bill Clinton certainly captured some attention while attending the wedding of Marc Lasry’s daughter. Marc Lasry is the hedge fund billionaire who was one of Hillary’s biggest financial supports during her presidential campaign, Daily Mail reported.

Hillary and Bill are longtime friends of Lasry’s, who is worth over $1.59 billion. The Clintons were spotted taking pictures and wishing the bride and groom well throughout the evening. Hillary got a lot of attention for the light blue kaftan she wore to the wedding, which was a change of pace from her usual pantsuit.

The wedding was held at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Sunday evening. Sophie Lasry, 24, married Alexander Swieca, a 25-year-old former University of Michigan quarterback, who is the son of another billionaire hedge fund manager, Henry Swieca.

Donald Trump’s youngest daughter, Tiffany, was present, as well as Hillary’s top aide, Huma Abedin.

The Real Housewives of New York City’s Dorinda Medley was happy to attend the star-studded wedding where she was reportedly dancing “like crazy” and spending time chatting it up with other partygoers.

We are in paradise!????@ooresorts #oneandonlyoceanclub A post shared by Dorinda Medley (@dorindamedley) on Jul 31, 2017 at 8:05am PDT

Dorinda posed for a selfie photo with the former presidential candidate and captioned the shot, “Always an honor.” Hillary Clinton smiled and looked like she was having fun.

Dorinda attended the wedding with her daughter Hannah and reportedly said that “everybody who was anyone was there.”

The Bravo reality star mentioned that Clinton was a “big part of our life at one point” and said that it was actually “funny” how “incredibly comfortable” Hanna seemed to talk to Hillary, even though she hasn’t seen her since she was a young child.

“Both Bill and Hillary — they’re always so gracious and kind and happy to see you.”

Always an honor @hillaryclinton!! ❤️ A post shared by Dorinda Medley (@dorindamedley) on Aug 6, 2017 at 5:06pm PDT

She added that Clinton and her husband were always “so gracious and kind and happy to see you,” saying that she always had something relevant to make you feel close to her.

“She’s just amazing like that.”

Dorinda Medley told Too Fab after the wedding party that it was one of “the most beautiful” she had ever been to. She explained that Marc Lasry was an old friend of her late husband, Richard. Their daughters, Sophie and Hannah, are still great friends to this day.

“I said to Hannah, ‘Don’t think you’re gonna have anything quite like this. Don’t get used to this, ’cause this ain’t happening!'”

My gorgeous daughter @hannahdangerlynch! #proudmomma #sophiegotmarried #cipriani A post shared by Dorinda Medley (@dorindamedley) on Aug 8, 2017 at 4:15pm PDT

