Jennifer Lawrence Talks Dating Darren Aronofsky, New Movie With Amy Schumer, And ‘Passengers’ Fail With Pratt

Jennifer Lawrence got candid and personal in her interview for the September issue of Vogue, talking about her new boyfriend Darren Aronofsky, her upcoming film with Amy Schumer, and working on Passengers with Chris Pratt.

The actress sat down with Vogue to discuss her life over the past year, and the conversation didn’t seem to have any limits. Jennifer Lawrence opened up about her private romance with her Mother! director, Darren Aronofsky, as well as filming Passenger with Chris Pratt and the unexpected poor critical reception, E! News reported.

Reflecting on past projects

When she was asked about the critical reception to her 2016 film with Chris Pratt, Jennifer revealed that she wished she had done one thing before taking the role in Passengers. The film followed the story of two passengers who woke up 90 years early on a spacecraft traveling to a distant colony planet.

Lawrence admitted that she thought that the movie should have started with her character waking up first, instead of Chris Pratt’s. The 26-year-old said she was “disappointed” that she didn’t spot the flaw in the script but thought that it was a “tainted, complicated love story” and “definitely wasn’t a failure.”

Jennifer further clarified that she was not at all “embarrassed” by Passengers, she just thought there were some things she should have “looked into deeper before jumping in.”

Gushing over her new boyfriend

As an actress in her mid-twenties, Lawrence said she’s become too familiar with the negative side effects of fame, especially when it comes to the endless lack of privacy.

The Hunger Games star was videotaped dancing at a club in Vienna last spring which led to accusations that she had been belligerently drunk and stripping down to her bra.

Lawrence responded to the allegations by saying that she had a “blast” with her friends that night and would not be apologizing, E! News noted.

The actress admitted that one of her biggest fears was that “people were going to that that [she] was trying to be sexy” because it looked like she had taken her shirt off when in actuality, she was wearing a crop top.

When it comes to Jennifer Lawrence’s love life, she tries to keep her relationships out of the spotlight as much as possible. She told Vogue that she started dated Darren Aronofsky just after they finished filming Mother!

The September issue has arrived! #AnnieLeibovitz photographed #JenniferLawrence for one of her four covers in honor of our 125th anniversary. See all four in the link in our bio, and pick up your copy of the magazine on @amazon. Photographed by Annie Leibovitz, styled by @tonnegood. #Vogue125 A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) on Aug 9, 2017 at 5:02am PDT

While the celebrity is usually pretty tight-lipped about the men she is seeing, she had loads of compliments for her latest beau.

She recalled that when she saw Mother! when it was finished, she was “reminded all over again how brilliant he is.” Jennifer also gushed that Aronofsky was an “amazing father.”

“I’ve been in relationships before where I am just confused. And I’m never confused with him.”

Preparing for new projects

Jennifer Lawrence’s fans are excited for her new project and friendship with Amy Schumer. The two actresses are working on a secret film together.

The American Hustle star didn’t give away many details about her new movie with the Inside Amy Schumer creator, but she did reveal that they were starting to meet with directors for the project.

The plot of the film follows two “dysfunctional twins” on a “sad” but “funny” journey.

To read the full interview, check out Jennifer Lawrence’s issue of Vogue when it hits newsstands nationwide on August 22. The issue is also the September 125th Anniversary Collector’s Edition issue and is available to order on Amazon.

To celebrate #Vogue125, @inezandvinoodh photographed #JenniferLawrence for one of her four September issue covers. Tap the link in our bio to see them all, and pick up your copy on @amazon. Photographed by @inezandvinoodh, styled by @tonnegood. #Vogue125 A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) on Aug 9, 2017 at 5:07am PDT

What did you think about Jennifer Lawrence opening up about her love life, work life, and future? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]