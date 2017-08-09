LeAnn Rimes And Eddie Cibrian Step Out After Brandi Glanville Says He Makes Her ‘Skin Crawl’

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian surfaced at the airport earlier this week after his ex-wife, Brandi Glanville, dissed the two of them on the 20th season of Celebrity Big Brother U.K.

As the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills continues to star on the show, which is shot in London, Rimes and Cibrian appeared to be loved up as they made their way through one of the terminals at LAX with their dog in tow.

On August 9, the Daily Mail shared photos of LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian putting on a united front and said they seemed to be stronger than ever, despite Brandi Glanville’s many comments against them.

As the outlet revealed, Brandi Glanville recently took aim at the couple after being cast on Celebrity Big Bother U.K. As fans may recall, Glanville was asked how she would feel if Cibrian were to join her in the house and in turn, she said that he was “dumb” and made her “skin crawl.”

Brandi Glanville also proclaimed that her former husband married “a c***.”

Brandi Glanville’s ex-husband married LeAnn Rimes in April 2011, two years after the couple engaged in an on-set affair behind the back of the reality star and Rimes’ then-husband Dean Sheremet while working on Lifetime’s made-for-TV movie Northern Lights.

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian were also targeted by Brandi Glanville earlier this year when she said during an appearance on E!’s Daily Pop that the couple would likely be divorced in three more years. She went on to suggest that Cibrian would leave Rimes and take “half her stuff.”

LeAnn Rimes and Brandi Glanville have had issues with one another for years but earlier this year, Rimes seemingly offered an olive branch to her when she shared a post on Instagram and wished her a Happy Mother’s Day.

Brandi Glanville and Eddie Cibrian share two children, Mason and Jake, while he and LeAnn Rimes do not yet have any children of their own.

