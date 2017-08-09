Colin Kaepernick Is The NFL Version Of Tawana Brawley, Jason Whitlock Claims

Free agent NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is the Tawana Brawley of the NFL.

That is the contention of Fox Sports 1 (FS1) host Jason Whitlock, who also accused Kaepernick’s supporters of trying to shake down the NFL with a false narrative. Whitlock added that he thinks the “shakedown” will eventually prove successful in that an NFL team will cave and give Kaepernick a job to avoid being deemed racist.

Tawana Brawley was a then-15-year-old girl who claimed she was raped by a group of white men in upstate New York back in late 1987 in a case that made national headlines. A grand jury subsequently ruled that the allegation was unfounded. “She likely fabricated the story because she feared her stepfather’s wrath for staying out late, according to the grand-jury evidence,” the New York Post asserted.

Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, is still looking for a job in professional football. His employment status as either a starter or more likely a backup at this stage of his career has consumed a tremendous amount of oxygen in the sports media industry and has only intensified with the opening of NFL training camps.

It’s unclear whether Kap’s political activism or declining skills, or a combination of both, have kept him off the playing field so far. He led the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2013 (losing to the Baltimore Ravens) but last year he went just 1-10 as a starter, although he recorded 16 passing touchdowns and two rushing TDs.

Unlike most sports media pundits other than Fox Sports Radio host Clay Travis, Whitlock has expressed criticism of the Colin Kaepernick National Anthem protest against police brutality and racial injustice as more or less divisive, childish, uninformed, and self-serving. Kaepernick has also compared police to fugitive slave catchers and praised Cuba’s late dictator Fidel Castro.

This week, film director Spike Lee tweeted out a flyer announcing a pro-Kaepernick protest outside the NFL’s Park Avenue headquarters in New York CIty on August 23. Parenthetically, many have noted that the flyer spelled Kaepernick’s last name incorrectly.

According to theT Daily Caller, Kaepernick allegedly turned down at least one NFL job offer because he was unwilling to accept “backup money” ($900,000).

With Colin Cowherd, Jason Whitlock co-hosts Speak for Yourself, an offering on FS1 that airs weekdays at 5 p.m. Eastern time, which appears to be the Fox network’s answer to ESPN’s Pardon the Interruption.

Whitlock addressed the pressure being applied by activists on Colin Kaepernick’s behalf during Tuesday’s Speak for Yourself broadcast.

“This is a shakedown; this is an Al Sharpton racial shakedown of the NFL, and they are trying through public pressure, through rallies, through everything—give this guy a roster spot, and give him a contract that he wants. That’s what all this is about…Colin Kaepernick is the Tawana Brawley of the NFL…that was a fictionalized story, a fictionalized narrative that Al Sharpton used. It ended up blowing up in his face…all the same things are in play…this false narrative that Colin Kaepernick is being mistreated…”

The commentator also insisted that much of the pro-Kaepernick advocacy on Twitter is merely a form of virtue signaling.

Watch the entire clip below and draw your own conclusions.

Colin Kaepernick Girlfriend’s ‘Django Unchained’ Tweet Slammed By Jason Whitlock, Clay Travis

The contrarian Whitlock — the former Kansas City Star and Huffington Post columnist and Ball State University football player — rejoined Fox Sports after two tours of duty with ESPN. With views that seldom fit into either the left or right paradigm, Whitlock is a vocal critic of what he considers the intrusion of progressive ideology into sports culture.

He also discussed the Kaepernick scenario on Tucker Carlson Tonight with substitute host Laura Ingraham, insisting that the real issue is Kap’s diminishing skill level.

Given the likelihood of injuries at the quarterback position, there will be vacancies (resulting in the Dolphins’ signing of Jay Cutler for example). With that said, do you think that Colin Kaepernick, who has previously announced that he is abandoning his take-a-knee protest, will get an NFL job this season?

