Kendall Jenner And Blake Griffin Step Out In L.A.: Did She Split From ASAP Rocky?

Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin were caught sneaking out of a nightclub in Los Angeles together earlier this week, and now, fans are wondering if they are a couple.

While Kendall Jenner has been linked to ASAP Rocky on and off for over a year, the model and her rumored rapper boyfriend faced allegations of a split months ago. Now, she may be moving on from their relationship with an NBA star.

On August 9, the Daily Mail shared photos of Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin making their way out of Avenue Nightclub. However, while the model is typically not camera shy, she held a hand over her face as photographers snapped away.

As the outlet revealed, Kendall Jenner is believed to be dating ASAP Rocky at the moment, but as she left the club on Tuesday night, Griffin was following close behind.

Earlier in the night on Tuesday, Kendall Jenner was happier to see the awaiting photographers as she and her mother, Kris Jenner, and Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, attended a Kendrick Lamar concert at the Staples Center. In photos from the event, Kendall Jenner wore a little black dress with spaghetti straps and an oversized white shirt to keep her warm.

In addition to Kendall Jenner’s romantic links to ASAP Rocky, Blake Griffin appears to be in a relationship as well. In fact, he’s been dating Brynn Cameron for years and they share two children, the youngest of whom arrived in September of last year.

Blake Griffin and Brynn Cameron were most recently seen with one another last month when they joined Sam Dekker and his fiancee for a double date at Giorgio Baldi restaurant.

Despite Kendall Jenner’s recent outing with the NBA star, she and ASAP Rocky don’t appear to have split. Instead, they continue to spend time with one another on and off and recently attended a concert together in New York City. Around the same time, a source told Hollywood Life that Kendall Jenner makes an effort to keep in touch with ASAP Rocky, even when they are in different cities.

