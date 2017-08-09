‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Abe Learns About Theo’s Crime, Mayor Arrested For Being Dario’s Partner

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of August 14 reveal that Abe Carver (James Reynolds) will find out exactly what Theo (Kyler Pettis) did for the DiMera family. However, that is the least of his worries. It turns out that within the next few weeks, the mayor will be arrested for committing his own crime. He is accused of being Dario Hernandez’s (Jordi Vilasuso) partner, putting Lani Price (Sal Stowers) in a tough position. Even more difficult is that Rafe (Galen Gering) and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) have to put the handcuffs on Abe.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

According to Daytime Royalty Online, Theo Carver‘s crime of deleting Dario’s photo of Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) with Deimos Kiriakis’ (Vincent Irizarry) dead body will be found out. Even though Abe discovers the important job Theo was doing for the DiMera family, it is not clear if anyone else will know about the deed. It was not revealed exactly how he found out, but it must have something do with Chad confessing to the murder. Unfortunately, Abe’s problems are just beginning.

It was also reported that next week, Abe Carver would be accused of being Dario’s partner. As fans know, Rafe and Hope have been searching for Dario. Unable to locate him, they are trying to figure out the identity of his partner in crime. Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) told Hope on yesterday’s episode that Dario’s partner is not in Mexico, but it is somebody in Salem. However, nobody would have guessed it was Abe, who just happens to be the mayor.

Even though many fans are confident Abe is innocent, Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that he will give Valerie Grant (Vanessa Williams) an expensive necklace. The alleged evidence against Abe also puts Lani Price in a tough spot. Eli will feel horrible about what she is going through with her father.

Break time is code for checking messages and taking selfies. ???? #DAYS ????: @thaaopenghlis A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Jun 15, 2017 at 12:56pm PDT

It appears that Abe might be set up, though. He has always been a stand-up guy and would never knowingly break the law. However, proving his innocence might be more difficult, especially with him somehow getting access to funds to buy expensive jewelry for Dr. Grant.

It's not work when you're hanging out with your friends. ❤ #DAYS ????: @marybeth.evans A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Jun 20, 2017 at 1:01pm PDT

What do you think of these Days Of Our Lives spoilers? Is Abe Carver guilty or innocent? Can Lani and Theo help save their father from going to prison?

[Featured Image by Mitchell Haaseth/NBC]