Drake Thinks Chris Brown Is ‘Lonely And Desperate’ For Commenting On Rihanna’s Crop Over Photo

Chris Brown faced the wrath of Rihanna’s navy when he commented on one of her Instagram posts earlier this week. When Rihanna posted a photo of her Crop Over festival look, the controversial singer decided to post a pair of googly eyes in her comment section, which immediately drew the ire of her fans. Several commenters were quick to remind Brown, who infamously assaulted Rihanna in 2009, of their rocky history and urged him to just leave Rihanna alone once and for all.

One person who appears to agree with that backlash is rapper Drake, who is no stranger to confrontations with Brown, coincidently because of their shared history as Rihanna’s former lovers.

According to Hollywood Life,Drake feels that Chris Brown’s was totally out of line by commenting on Rihanna’s photo.

“Drake thinks Chris looks sad, lonely and desperate for comment creeping on Rihanna’s Instagram,” a source close to Drake tells Hollywood Life. “Drake feels it is time for Chris to grow up and move on from Rihanna. Drake is very protective and has a lot of love for her even though he is not with Rihanna.”

Referencing the current restraining order that Chris’s ex, Karrueche Tran was granted against him, the source added, “Drake even joked with his own team that, if Chris is not careful, he is going to find himself on the bad end of another restraining order.”

#ChrisBrown couldn’t help himself lol! #Rihanna A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 7, 2017 at 6:03pm PDT

Meanwhile, Rihanna hasn’t responded to Chris Brown’s comment and doesn’t seem to be bothered by the drama with Drake. Just like the “Needed Me” singer brushed off the comments about her fluctuating weight, she appears to be taking her exes’ comments in stride.

In the days since Rihanna posted the original photo, she has re-posted a work of fanart and a screenshot of an article where she insulted Diplo’s music. “Rihanna Told Diplo His Music Reminded Her Of A ‘Regaee Song At An Airpot,'” read the headline.

#DutyFree???????????? My bad @diplo A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Aug 8, 2017 at 3:01pm PDT

What do you think about Drake’s alleged thoughts on Chris Brown? Do you think commenting on Rihanna’s photo makes Chris Brown desperate? Do you want Chris Brown and Rihanna to get back together? You can sound off in the comment section below.

[Featured Image By Jamie McCarthy/ Getty Images]