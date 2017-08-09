Luann De Lesseps Reportedly ‘Kicking Herself’ Over Lost Countess Title: Can She Annul Marriage To Tom?

Real Housewives Of New York City (RHONY) star Luann de Lesseps used to be known simply as “Countess Luann.” And even though she gave up that title after her marriage to Tom D’Agostino, the Real Housewives celebrity seemed to be happy to have replaced the title “countess” with “wife of.” But that happiness didn’t last long, with de Lesseps recently dropping a bombshell in announcing that the two were divorcing only months after they tied the knot. Now, a new report claims that Luann is regretting her decision to give up her countess honors for that short-lived marriage to Tom. Is it possible that the marriage could be annulled to save her beloved title?

Page Six told readers that de Lesseps is mad at herself for surrendering her title in order to make the relationship legal, claiming that the RHONY star is “kicking herself over giving up her beloved countess title.” And all that de Lesseps got in exchange for sacrificing her title was a mere seven months of what Page Six termed a “bad marriage” to Tom, who is known as a businessman.

An insider expressed pity to Page Six, recalling Luann’s passion for her title.

“Poor Luann. She loved being a countess.”

Ever since she wed French Count Alexandre de Lesseps in 1993, Luann has shown a preference for the title of countess. She even was shown on The Real Housewives of New York introducing herself as “the countess” to staff such as limo drivers.

After de Lesseps and the count divorced in 2009, the RHONY star continued to use her title. However, when she and D’Agostino famously wed on New Year’s Eve last year, Luann gave up her title.

Prior to the wedding, de Lesseps even made a point of flaunting her decision to give up her title in order to marry Tom, making her announcement on an episode of The Real Housewives of New York City. But it wasn’t the best of trades, as the world learned last week when the news broke that Luann and Tom had filed for divorce following seven months of what reportedly did not qualify as the ultimate experience of wedded bliss.

“The only title I’d give up ‘countess’ for is ‘wife.'”

However, de Lesseps clarified to Page Six that after her long marriage to her first husband, with whom she had two children, she still feels as if she’s channeling her inner countess.

“I was married to my first [husband] for a long time and had two children with him,” said Luann. “The countess will always be a part of who I am.”

In terms of her social media and business, de Lesseps continues to exploit her countess title. Her clothing and bedding lines are known as the Countess Collection. And on Twitter, Luann tweets under the handle of Countess Luann.

To get away from all the chatter about her divorce bombshell, Luann has shared that she opted for Switzerland, which is where she resided with the count during her first marriage. No word on whether she’s hunting for her inner countess or a second count there.

However, Bravo’s Personal Space raised the question of whether de Lesseps and D’Agostino might qualify for an annulment.

New York divorce attorney Jacqueline Newman speculated that even though Luann’s and Tom’s marriage was so short, it’s not likely that they could get an annulment.

“Annulments are very hard to get.”

There are five possible reasons for an annulment, and one of the spouses has to qualify for one of those reasons. Newman said that the reasons include mental illness so severe that the individual can’t be aware of what is happening. Another reason is marriage under duress or fraud. The three other reasons for annulment range from inability to comprehend the contract to a spouse who is under age 18 to the inability of one of the spouses to consummate the marriage.

Although Jacqueline admitted that most individuals assume that a short marriage provides automatic qualification for an annulment, she said that’s not true.

“You have to go in front of a judge and you have to prove these grounds,” she clarified. “Divorce is easier.”

On Instagram, Luann also has retained her title of Countess Luann. She shared a photo of herself with Real Housewives Of New York City stars Dorinda Medley and Carole Radzill.

“Making memories,” wrote de Lesseps.

Fans shared their sympathy for the countess, with many calling her by her title.

“Countess you are brave brave to try and believe in love so glad you stood up and lived what you wanted to do defended it tooth and nail for a year to the RHONY ladies,” wrote one.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]