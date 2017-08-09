Joanna Gaines Leaving ‘Fixer Upper’? She Announces New Project As Chip Denies Split

Is Joanna Gaines leaving Fixer Upper? The HGTV star recently announced plans for a new design book amidst of rumors of her imminent departure from the hit renovation show. Will Joanna leave Chip behind for her new book?

Western Journalism reports that Joanna is currently busy shooting photos for her new project. The Fixer Upper host shared one of the images – which was surprisingly devoid of shiplap – on social media and sounded ecstatic about her new book.

“Day 1 of shooting images for my design book!” she shared. “I got so giddy when we captured the first few photos. We have been preparing for this book for so long and I’m excited to finally see it take shape. It will be a deep dive into all things home and design with lots of pretty details. I can’t wait to share it with you!”

Joanna Gaines also uploaded a behind-the-scenes clip of the photo shoot, showing how hard it is to get the ideal shot. The new book marks Joanna’s second written work. She authored The Magnolia Story with her husband Chip, who is also gearing up for the release of his second book, Capital Gaines: The Smart Things I Learned by Doing Stupid Stuff. While Joanna’s book focuses on designs, Chip’s memoir offers an inside look at his life and the lessons he’s learned over the years.

This is what getting the perfect shot really looks like… #designbook A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Aug 2, 2017 at 3:57pm PDT

Although Chip and Joanna are both releasing books, Today reports that they are not in direct competition with each other. After all, their books are completely different in tone and Joanna’s probably won’t be released until next year. Chip’s, on the other hand, is scheduled for release in October.

In addition to the books, the Fixer Upper couple is also fighting rumors of a potential breakup. Between working on their own projects, filming for the show, and raising four kids, rumors of a split have gained traction over the past few months. In fact, Joanna recently addressed her relationship with Chip and admitted that their marriage isn’t always easy going.

“Marriage requires effort and time and talking and connecting,” she stated. “You have to maintain it.”

Chip echoed Joanna’s sentiments and revealed that they have scheduled meetings every day to focus on their marriage. This includes a morning coffee together and a special date night once a week. So far, it looks like their efforts have paid off.

Don't forget to watch the @todayshow at 8:15 this morning- Thks @williegeist @savannahguthrie for putting up with us! ????#capitalgaines A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Jul 18, 2017 at 6:01am PDT

“Jo and I both made a commitment pretty early on that the two of us are the most important variable,” Chip explained. “If we can figure out how to be right as a couple, then obviously we a have a lot better opportunity to be right for our kids.”

Joanna has not commented on the rumors of her leaving Fixer Upper. Chip, however, has responded to the breakup news. According to People, Chip assured fans on social media that he and Joanna are not on the verge of a split and will never part ways.

“Won’t ever happen.. you can take that to the bank!” he shared.

[Featured Image by HGTV]