‘No Man’s Sky’ Big Update To Launch This Week, Includes Improved Central Story And Fast-Travel Feature

Hello Games has announced a huge update coming for No Man’s Sky this week. Update 1.3, or “Atlas Rises,” brings an improved central story, as well as a fast-travel feature, Gamespot reports.

No Man’s Sky was released exactly a year ago and received a mixed reaction from players across the globe. Some were disappointed that the action-adventure survival video game failed to keep up with the hype it had received before it was released. Sean Murray, founder of indie studio Hello Games, shared that it was an “exciting, intense, and emotional year” for them, via the No Man’s Sky official website. He added that while they have been silent, they have been listening intently and working hard on free updates for the game.

“Atlas Rises” will be released anytime this week, which will be free for all No Man’s Sky players on PC and PlayStation 4. The main focus of the update is a better central story. It will also add a feature that would enable players to travel quickly through portals. Patch notes will be available shortly before the update goes live.

When No Man’s Sky was released in August last year, it received a wave of criticism from fans who were disappointed that the game did not meet their expectations. Some have even threatened to hack the studio, as reported by The Verge.

With that, Hello Games has been working on updates in a bid to make the game better and somehow meet the initial expectations from the players. In an attempt to reach out to the community who continued playing No Man’s Sky despite its shortcomings, the developer launched its “Waking Titan” campaign.

The campaign was able to attract around 250,000 players from around the world to embark on complex tasks and explore simulation theory. “Waking Titan” led to the formation of the Citizen Science Division, where players can still sign up now and join the discussions among members. Murray said:

“New friendships have been forged, and a tight-knit community has been created. Most importantly a cute hamster has a new home.”

Hello Games previously released two updates. The first one, “Foundation Update,” added base-building and frigates features. “Path Finder,” the second update, brought in land vehicles.

No Man’s Sky features a vast universe. It promised 18 quintillion planets to explore.

