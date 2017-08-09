‘Outlander’ Season 3: Sam Heughan Accidentally Spoils Print Shop Reunion Photo

Warning: This article contains Outlander Season 3 spoilers.

By far, the most anticipated scene in Outlander Season 3 is the reunion between Jamie (Sam Hueghan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) after 20 years of separation.

The iconic scene, which takes place in a print shop, appears in Voyager, the third novel of Diana Gabaldon’s Outlander book series, and the cast and creators of the Outlander TV series have been teasing its inclusion in the upcoming season since the sequence was shot in late 2016.

Now, fans have gotten their first peek at the print shop reunion, thanks in part to series star Sam Heughan. On Tuesday (Aug. 8), the Scottish actor retweeted a still image from the scene on Twitter. The picture shows Jamie and Claire engaged in a tender embrace, Claire’s hands on Jamie’s face, and his hands around her waist.

The problem is that the photo came from a non-official Outlander source, and Sam was soon forced to delete the spoiler pic and apologize to fans.

“Sorry for the spoiler you guys!!!” he said in a tweet. “Mistakenly saw post that wasn’t official + reposted, I apologise. [Love] you all!”

Sam’s fans were very forgiving of the error, telling him that many people thought the photo came from an official source, and they didn’t mind seeing the photo anyway. However, his Outlander co-star, Caitriona Balfe, didn’t let his mistake go by without some good-natured teasing.

In response, Sam pointed out that the transgression was not his alone.

Outlander Season 3 will begin where Season 2 left off, with Claire arriving back in the 20th century, and Jamie fighting in the Battle of Culloden. The time-crossed couple will apparently be kept apart for five episodes, each trying to create a life without the other. However, as Inquisitr previously reported, series showrunner Ronald D. Moore all but confirmed that they would be reunited in the sixth episode of the season.

A new trailer released by Starz at the Television Critics Association summer tour revealed other intriguing Season 3 moments, including what appears to be the death of Black Jack Randall (Tobias Menzies), Claire and Frank (Menzies) having a heated argument, Claire telling her colleague, Joe Abernathy (Will Johnson), that Jamie is Brianna’s (Sophie Skelton) real father, Jamie falling into Jenny’s (Laura Donnelly) arms at Lallybroch, and a shirtless Jamie fighting a fire.

Outlander Season 3 returns to Starz on Sept. 10.

[Featured Image by Starz]