Rob Kardashian Weight: He’s Reportedly Packing On The Pounds After Blac Chyna Split

Rob Kardashian is reportedly packing on the pounds once again.

Although the reality star and sock designer dropped a ton of weight last year after striking up a romance with Blac Chyna, he’s allegedly taken a turn for the worse following their split months ago. In fact, a new report claims the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is currently in hiding as he is “eating his feelings.”

On August 9, a Life & Style magazine source said that Rob Kardashian has been sitting at home in front of his television and spending thousands of dollars each month with a food delivery service, which reportedly brings him food from local fast food restaurants, including Burger King, McDonald’s, Subway, and Taco Bell.”

“He’s lonely, but he doesn’t want to face the outside world at all,” the insider said.

Throughout his up and down relationship with Blac Chyna, who welcomed his first child, daughter Dream Kardashian, nearly one year ago, Rob Kardashian proudly flaunted his weight loss on Instagram and Twitter after reportedly dropping 50 pounds. Now, just months after his messy split from Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian has reportedly “ballooned back up to 300 pounds” and jeopardized his health.

As fans may recall, Rob Kardashian was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes nearly two years ago and has been hospitalized for issues related to the condition in the past.

In 2016, during an interview with People magazine, Rob Kardashian opened up about his weight struggles and how he coped with his diabetes diagnosis. He also spoke of a hospitalization which came after he stopped taking his insulin.

According to Rob Kardashian, he didn’t enjoy the routine of taking insulin and after he stopped taking it, he couldn’t stop throwing up. He also couldn’t swallow because his mouth was too dry.

My Dodger babypic.twitter.com/6YsjWuwtIJ — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) April 3, 2017

As Rob Kardashian reportedly continues to struggle with his divorce, his family has allegedly grown concerned for his health, especially his sister Khloe, who has been quite active in her younger sibling’s life in the past few years. They have even lived together on and off.

No word yet on whether or not Rob Kardashian will be featured during the upcoming 14th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

[Featured Image by Greg Doherty/Getty Images]