NeNe Leakes Claps Back, ‘If I Don’t Look 25 By Next Week I’ll Kill Myself’

NeNe Leakes is clapping back at the haters and sharing a sinister message in the process.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star hit back at the trolls commenting on her appearance on Instagram this week and joked that she’s had multiple plastic surgeries and would kill herself if she didn’t look 25-years-old by next week.

The drama all went down in the comments section of The Shade Room’s Instagram after the outlet posted a video of the reality star posing for the camera while listening to a song by Toni Braxton on August 8.

Fans then weren’t exactly kind to NeNe in the comments section and left some pretty scathing remarks about Leakes’ appearance.

“WTF HAPPEN TO HER FACE?” Instagram user @yourstruly_meme commented on the video, while @kiya_cateye viciously wrote, “She looks horrible. More like White Chicks the movie.”

A slew of other negative and hurtful comments were posted on the video where social media users accused the star of having various surgeries to alter her appearance, including what would be a third nose job. That caused NeNe to take to the comments section herself to leave a message of her own.

The Shade Room then posted another screen shot of Leakes’ comments on the clip in response to the negative backlash. She joked about her nose job and sarcastically claimed that she’d had multiple plastic surgeries in an attempt to look younger.

“You know I get my nose done every week,” NeNe hit back in her first message. “Just wait until next week hunni.”

She then added another scathing comment where she facetiously said that she would commit suicide and kill herself if she didn’t look younger through cosmetic procedures.

“You know imma man and I look horrible!” Leakes sarcastically wrote in response to the hurtful responses according to the screen shot. “I’ve had 5 facelifts and 100 nose jobs, lip injections and I’m just dying to look young!”

“Try me,” NeNe continued, sarcastically adding, “If I don’t look 25 by next week, I will kill myself.”

The reality star then signed off with a face palm emoji.

Leakes scathing clap back comes just days after she hit back at another fan who claimed she looked like friend Tamar Braxton in a selfie she posted to Instagram.

After a fan claimed they looked alike, NeNe hit back, “Nothing about me looks like Tamar so cut the bulls*** out. U just wanna be saying something but u ain’t saying s*** dumb a**.”

Leakes’ scathing response had fans speculating that the once close friends may now be locked in a nasty feud, though neither have commented on the rumors of drama.

NeNe has however been open about plastic surgery in the past and confirmed back in June 2016 that she’d had a second nose job after first going under the knife in 2010.

“Yes, I had my nose done again,” she told Andy Cohen on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live last year, stating that she “had a real medical reason” to have the rhinoplasty procedure.

“My cartilage was growing in my nose, and my tip was touching the top of my lip,” she explained, revealing that the first time she went under the knife she “didn’t get a full rhinoplasty” which is why she needed to have the procedure done for a second time.

She then clarified that she would always be open about her plastic surgeries.

“I always keep it very, very real. So you can always ask me anything,” she told Andy on the Bravo show while discussing her cosmetic procedures. “I would never just do my nose just for the purpose of doing my nose.”

