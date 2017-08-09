‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Week Of Aug 14-18: Ian Buchanan Returns, Liam Betrays Bill, Sheila Plots

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of Monday, August 14 through Friday, August 18 reveal that three faces return this week, and one hasn’t been seen in years! A father’s sleazy scheme drives a wedge between husband and wife, a doctor makes a house call, and one schemer takes things to desperate new heights next week. Danger is coming to the Forrester family and aimed at one person in particular.

Caroline and Thomas share family time

B&B spoilers promise the deadline is running out on the Spencer death scam while Thomas Forrester (Pierson Fode) spends quality family time with Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey) and their son Douglas. Thomas is in New York with Caroline and Douglas while dirty laundry spills out in LA as Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) refuses to allow his father’s lie to flourish. Liam is truly a Boy Scout, as his dad likes to call him.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers predict that even though Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) threatened Liam if he reveals that Caroline is healthy as ever, Liam won’t respond well. This Friday, August 11, Steffy Forrester (Jaqueline MacInnes Wood) shocks Liam by taking Bill’s side. This argument spills over into the Monday, August 14’s Bold episode on CBS. Steffy wants Liam to butt out, but Liam doesn’t like any of it.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Caroline confesses to Thomas that she regrets leaving Los Angeles. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/I3CRtlcWEZ pic.twitter.com/S5I2ffgfHh — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 13, 2017

Spectra drama next week on The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B spoilers from SheKnows Soaps predict that Liam will betray his father and wife’s wishes and will reveal the truth, but to whom will he blab the ugly truth? Liam spends time with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) this week, and that’s where he learned about the lie to start with, so it makes sense Liam could run back to Sally to clear things up about Caroline’s health. A better solution would be for Liam to take the truth straight to Thomas before Caroline perpetuates the dishonesty.

Also, next week on The Bold and the Beautiful, spoilers for August 14-18 reveal Sally’s cousin CJ Garrison (Mick Cain) is back for two days, and no doubt this is all part of Bill’s backup plan to ensure his monstrous Spencer Tower project gets built. Bill needs a safety net and comes up with a plan, but could it be shadier than his last one? Bill wants to take down Sally at all costs and does some more devious thinking, but a friend warns him.

Bill has gone too far on @BandB_CBS —> https://t.co/prs60jLZkT Is there anything he won't do to get what he wants? ???? @boldinsider pic.twitter.com/HQw4UWKnQG — cbs soapsindepth (@soapsindepthcbs) August 9, 2017

Bill faces criticism on Monday, August 14 on B&B

Another welcome character on The Bold and the Beautiful the week of August 14 is Aaron D. Spears as he continues his short arc as Justin Barber. Bill doesn’t like to hear it when Justin tells him this week and next that he’s gone too far, but Bill, as usual, won’t listen to anyone. One thing Bold fans are asking on social media is whether Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) will confront Bill on his horrible lies or if she’ll continue to apologize for his terrible actions once again.

Sheila vows to be the next Forrester matriarch on today's #BoldandBeautiful. FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/wnBUXKW6IV pic.twitter.com/sYs3f4ZK0u — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 8, 2017

Sheila schemes and an old pal arrives next week on Bold

During the week of Monday, August 14 through Friday, August 18 on B&B, we’ll see the fallout from Sheila Carter’s (Kimberlin Brown) nuclear meltdown over the reconciliation of Eric Forrester (John McCook) and Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer). Sheila knows she can’t go directly at Quinn in front of Eric or else she’ll risk any shot at winning back the role of Forrester matriarch. Only Charlie Webber (Dick Christie) knows just how unstable Sheila is right now, but Quinn will find out soon enough when Sheila chokes her.

Sheila lets Eric know she plans to stay in LA, and he’s got some thoughts on the terms and conditions to her sticking around. B&B spoilers reveal Eric wants to make sure the dangerous old Sheila won’t pop back up to bite them. Little does Eric know that scary Sheila is already back! Eric decides he needs further assurances and calls in an expert on Sheila’s mental health — Dr. James Warwick (Ian Buchanan). Ian was slated to start August 16, but the latest B&B spoilers show he debuts Thursday, August 17.

There’s still more action coming on Bold during the week of August 7-11, so watch the CBS soap daily then check back for more Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock]