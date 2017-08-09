Did Jinger Duggar’s Pants Inspire Josh Duggar To Change His Wife’s Fashion Rules?

Jinger Duggar recently shared an Instagram photo that has some fans wondering whether she’s not the only female member of the Duggar family who wears pants now.

Jinger Duggar, 23, was the first female star of 19 Kids and Counting to make a major wardrobe change after getting married. She spent years toeing the Duggar party line by only wearing dresses and skirts, many of which she had to share with her sisters. However, once she moved out and no longer had to choose her outfits from a communal closet, she began mixing things up by rocking the occasional pair of pants or shorts.

Jinger and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, 29, have shared a few photos of her new style on their Instagram pages, and they’ve also been using social media to show off Jinger’s impressive photography skills. On Monday, the Duggar daughter shared a few photos taken inside the Arkansas State Capitol in Little Rock. Two women are pictured in one of the images, and their backs are to the camera. Because their faces aren’t visible, fans have been trying to figure out who the women are. Some of Jinger’s followers believe that her oldest sister, Jana, 27, is the woman on the right, and her pregnant sister-in-law, Anna, 29, is the woman on the left in the photo below.

A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Aug 7, 2017 at 7:21am PDT

“The girl on the right seems to be Jana but who is the girl on the left?” wrote one fan.

“Girl on left – Anna???” suggested another.

Some fans have also noted that the woman on the left appears to be wearing tight pants or leggings with no skirt covering them up. It’s not unusual for the Duggar girls to wear leggings, but all of them—Jinger included—always pair the stretchy pants with knee-length skirts. Because of this, the fan behind the Keeping up with the Fundie Families Tumblr believes that the woman on the right can’t be Josh Duggar’s wife.

“Anna could be a fit for the woman on the right. But I doubt, she would ever wear pants!”

Always great to "hang out" with my friend @kristanmercerhawkins #babybumps #4AndCounting A post shared by Anna Duggar (@annaduggar) on Feb 19, 2015 at 10:12pm PST

Even though she’s only a Duggar by marriage, Anna grew up adhering to the same strict dress code as her husband’s sisters. She didn’t change her conservative style after she got married, and she’s been such a stickler for the Duggars’ “modern modest” rules that fans completely freaked out when she dressed one of her daughters in a pair of pants. As SheKnows reports, her youngest daughter, Meredith, was once photographed wearing a tiny pair of jeans without a skirt or dress over them. The photo was shared by Amy Duggar’s husband, Dillon King, in November 2015.

“She’s such a cutie. I’m happy that Anna let her wear pants!” wrote one fan in response to the photo.

Isn't she so cute!!!! #Meredith @annaduggar A post shared by Dillon King / Wet Ink Design (@kingdillpickle) on Nov 12, 2015 at 1:32pm PST

Anna Duggar is obviously fine with letting her daughters wear pants when they’re babies, but right now, it’s uncertain whether she’s really started wearing them herself. According to Anna’s mother-in-law, Josh Duggar grew up being taught that men get to dictate what their wives can and cannot wear. In a TLC blog post, Michelle Duggar shares her belief that a young woman should follow her parents’ dress code while living under their roof. However, after she gets married, her husband gets a say in her style.

“They’ve grown up being dressed modestly, and in clothes that are definitely more feminine apparel. I’ve told my daughters this has been a joyful journey for me to learn what my Lord has called me to. This is the direction that God has led me as your mother, and you’re in the family. My girls and their future spouses are going to have that journey in their lives, too. Because my girls are working with the Lord, they have a relationship with God and they will determine what that means for them. And it may be a different journey than mine and that’s okay.”

always tough to say goodbye to great friends Laredo ✈️ NYC A post shared by James | NYC Shutter Clicker ???????? (@songer1228) on Jul 25, 2017 at 3:19pm PDT

Do you think seeing Jinger Duggar wearing pants made Josh Duggar rethink the fashion rules he set for his wife?

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]