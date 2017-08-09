‘Teen Mom’ Star Forgot How Hard Pregnancy And Newborns Are: Kailyn Shares Her Exhaustion

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry gave birth to her third son this weekend and she could bring home her baby from the hospital the same day. Lowry and her baby’s father, Chris Lopez, had been spotted at the hospital and Kailyn was beaming with joy over having given birth to her third son. However, it sounds like Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn is still dealing with some issues in regards to this new baby. Firstly, she hasn’t figured out her relationship with Lopez. She had previously revealed that she was going to do this entire thing on her own, but he was present at the hospital. Secondly, she still has a nameless baby. And thirdly, she may have forgotten just how hard it is to have a newborn baby.

According to a new tweet, Kailyn Lowry is now giving a shout-out to mothers with babies, especially those who are breastfeeding. Despite having been pregnant three times and raising two boys, Kailyn has forgotten all about cluster feedings. Cluster feedings are when the baby wants to eat all the time over an extended period of time. This means that the new mother is forced to essentially sit down and feed her baby several times over an hour, which means plenty of Netflix for her.

Shout out to breastfeeding moms! I forgot about cluster feeding. This mom is tired ???? — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) August 9, 2017

Of course, cluster feedings can be very demanding and it can be super frustrating for some mothers, as they want to do other things after having a baby. Mothers want to start feeling normal again and do activities they used to do, but the cluster feedings keep them in one place for extended periods of time. This could be what this Teen Mom 2 star is going through.

Had a date with Baby Lo this morning ???????????????? @polkadotprintshop A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jul 20, 2017 at 9:08am PDT

One can imagine that Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn is already exhausted from being a single mother to three boys, one of which is a newborn. Her oldest son Isaac is already helping her with a name for his brother, but it is possible that he is also helping her around the house. No word on whether Chris is sticking around her house to ensure his baby gets what he needs during these first days and weeks.

Photo x @photographybydeannamichele Hair & make up x @mestradaaa Dress & hair piece x @sewtrendyaccessories ???????????????? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jul 19, 2017 at 12:59pm PDT

What do you think about Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry already being exhausted from the cluster feedings? Do you think her two sons help her out when she asks them to?

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]