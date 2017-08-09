‘Star Wars Rebels’: Another Non-Canon Character Was Supposed To Return

Star Wars Rebels was supposed to feature a much-loved character from the video game side of the ever-growing space opera franchise.

It turns out that Star Wars Rebels creator Dave Filoni thought about bringing Galen Marek also known as Starkiller from the 2008 action-adventure video game Star Wars: The Force Unleashed to the hit series.

This was revealed by the voice actor for Starkiller himself, Sam Witwer, during a recent Twitch livestream, where he was playing the game. He had this to say about the foiled return of the character to the canon:

“Dave did share with me, by the way, he considered making Starkiller an Inquisitor in Star Wars Rebels. It didn’t quite fit the story that they were telling, but he did think about it because he thought it would be an interesting character.”

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed is now a Legends video game, which means it is no longer considered canon. The same goes for Starkiller. Either way, many fans would have been surely excited to see him return in Star Wars Rebels.

For those who are not familiar with the character, in the game, Starkiller was abducted by Darth Vader when he was a child. The Sith Lord set out to train him as his apprentice as he plots to betray Darth Sidious.

However, one of the story modes in Star Wars: The Force Unleashed saw Starkiller betraying Darth Vader instead. He eventually inspired the formation of the Rebel Alliance. In one moment in the game, the character even convened with Rebellion leaders.

While Starkiller did not make it in Star Wars Rebels, the animated series has paid homage to the character. In the Season 2 finale, Ahsoka slices Vader’s helmet during their showdown, something that Starkiller did first in the game.

The Legends stories were big on Inquisitors although Star Wars Rebels actually once featured The Grand Inquisitor, a dark sider tasked by Vader to cleanse the galaxy of Jedi knights.

However, some are happy that Filoni ultimately decided against leaving Starkiller out of Star Wars Rebels as he was sometimes portrayed as someone stronger than the Chosen One himself, which does not sit well with fans.

Star Wars HQ adds that the fact that he was planned to be brought back as an Inquisitor in Star Wars Rebels is admittedly strange especially considering the character’s history.

What fans can instead expect on Star Wars Rebels Season 4 when it premieres this fall is the return of Ahsoka Tano.

[Featured Image by LucasArts and Disney Interactive]