‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge Reportedly Has No Chance At Making Amends With Daughter Sidney Barney

Tamra Judge’s feud with her daughter took a turn for the worse earlier this week and according to a new report, the Real Housewives of Orange County star has “no chance” at a reconciliation with 18-year-old Sidney Barney.

Days after Barney publicly dissed her reality star mother in a scathing Facebook post, an insider is speaking out, claiming that the teenager is sick and tired of Tamra Judge’s alleged lies and deception and after watching her “fake cry” on Monday night’s show, she reportedly reached her breaking point.

“She does not want anything to do with Tamra and that will not change, at least not anytime in the foreseeable future!” a source told Radar Online on August 8.

In a Facebook post earlier this week, Sidney Barney claimed Tamra Judge had alienated her and her younger brother, Spencer, and said that the longtime reality star had chosen money and fame over her family. In response, Tamra Judge told her fans and followers that all she’s done is love her daughter. She then told Barney that she hoped she would one day realize how wrong and unnecessary her post was.

While Tamra Judge may believe that Sidney Barney was in the wrong, the Radar Online report said that Barney felt it was necessary to take a stand for her father, Simon, who was reportedly made out to be the bad guy by Judge. As the insider explained, Sidney Barney came forward in an effort to share the truth about their ongoing family feud.

The source went on to reveal that when it comes to a reconciliation, the idea is currently off the table and Sidney Barney will not be continuing on with her therapy sessions with Tamra Judge. Instead, she’s reportedly done with the relationship and refusing to invite her mother to any more events.

As fans may recall, Tamra Judge and Sidney Barney reunited earlier this year at Barney’s graduation from high school.

