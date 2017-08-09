‘Don’t Shoot Big Foot’ Warns Police Department For Very Realistic Reason

Big Foot sightings seem to be a dime a dozen these days with even a couple of reality shows dedicated to finding and shooting the elusive creature. While word of Big Foot sightings come and go people perk up and take notice when an actual police department in this nation posts a warning about not shooting the creature after a sighting in their area.

Cops in South Carolina actually posted a warning on their Facebook page, according to the New York Post. The recent reported sighting in the area has the Greenville Police Department getting proactive by posting this warning that simply states, “If you see Bigfoot, please do not shoot at him/her.” But there’s more than meets the eye to this warning. Who are the police really trying to protect, Big Foot or someone else?

The warning was posted on Tuesday when the group called Bigfoot 911 out of North Carolina not only claimed to have spotted Big Foot, but they claim to have come under attack by the creature. The leader of Bigfoot 911, John Bruner, posted a detailed explanation of their ordeal with Big Foot.

They claim to have sighted the creature in the mountains of McDowell County, N.C. around 11 p.m. on Friday night. Since this is a group dedicated to finding Big Foot, they were in those mountains at that hour of the night actively searching for the fabled creature.

The team that night was made up of seven members who were out scouting for Big Foot “when the big guy began throwing rocks at them.” According to the Charlotte Observer, Bruner reported that the team was scattering glow sticks at the time the rocks started to fly their way. Bruner writes,

“I was able to see details of the creature…like the face, and the hair was matted and stringy. The eyes were farther apart than human eyes.”

Cops warn civilians not to shoot Bigfoot after sighting https://t.co/L5EuZbxAyV — Jeremy Asher (@worldofsong) August 9, 2017

The Greenville Police Department Facebook page posted the warning and added a link to a story of Big Foot 911’s encounter that the Charlotte Observer had posted on their website. They even linked a video of an alleged Big Foot sighting in western North Carolina back in 2015.

The video showed a guy struggling to keep his dog away from Big Foot in broad daylight. The creature was seen “running through the grass” in that video.

So what was the premise behind this Big Foot warning from the Greenville Police? Was it to keep the Big Foot creatures in their area safe? No, it was to keep the public safe, or more accurately, the jokesters in the area safe. The complete warning was posted as follows:

“If you see Bigfoot, please do not shoot at him/her, as you’ll most likely be wounding a fun-loving and well-intentioned person, sweating in a gorilla costume.”

If you see Bigfoot, 'please do not shoot,' SC police say after NC sighting» https://t.co/YEENAjhFuZ pic.twitter.com/qCjNepVfo4 — WBTV News (@WBTV_News) August 8, 2017

With that said it is probably safe to say that the Greenville Police weren’t validating the alleged sighting, more like reminding the public that if they take aim at a hairy upright creature in the woods, it could very well be a human in a disguise.

[Featured Image by Evan Meyer/Shutterstock]