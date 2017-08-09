‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Week Of Aug 14-18: Griffin Comforts Ava, Parker Back To Kristina, Sam Tormented

General Hospital spoilers for the week of August 14-18 promise two lovers return to their partners, a new romance kicks off, and guilty parties wallow in torment. Here’s a look at what’s ahead next week in Port Charles. First, the investigation into who shot Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) flags since he’s not cooperating and Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) is pressuring Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco) to keep quiet about her guilt.

PCPD can’t crack the case (no surprise there)

As expected, GH spoilers for next week tell us the PCPD can’t solve a case on their own unless someone confesses or an outside source digs up evidence. Detective Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) is frustrated with the stonewall treatment he’s getting from his dad, but he finally gets closer to the truth. On Monday, August 14, Dante feels strongly that he’s being lied to, but can’t push past forces out of his control, so he turns to what he sees as a weak link.

On Tuesday, August 15, Dante quizzes Nelle Hayes Benson (Chloe Lanier) on the shell casing and how she and Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) knew to point the cops to the distillery demolition site. Nelle will be cagey because she’s trying to cover for Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy). The case will drag on into the following week, according to the latest General Hospital spoilers, although a new GH promo shows that Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) discovers the truth and confronts Sam.

Carly takes threats against Sonny's life very seriously. ???????? #GH pic.twitter.com/lDhGrg3XLT — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 7, 2017

Parker is back in Port Charles!

GH spoilers say her parents won’t like it, but Kristina Corinthos (Lexi Ainsworth) will be thrilled when Parker Forsyth (Ashley Johnson) returns to Port Charles to see her former student and lover. On Wednesday, August 16, Kristina reminisces about her night of passion with her professor. When Parker is back (and divorced, so she’s 100 percent single), it seems that there might be more love in store for Ms. Corinthos, but she might keep it secret to avoid family drama given her dad’s recent shooting.

General Hospital spoilers promise Ava crumbles

The latest General Hospital spoilers for next week show Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen) has a surprise for Ava Jerome (Maura West) on Tuesday, August 15 and the following day, on August 16, Ava sinks into a dream about what life would be like if she didn’t have those horrible scars. By Friday, August 18, Ava is totally lost in her fantasy world, likely fueled by lots of martinis, and imagines a different fate for herself. GH fans might even see some imagined love scenes between Ava and a new partner.

Hayden betrays everyone next week on GH

General Hospital spoilers from GH Spy predict Hayden Barnes (Rebecca Budig) makes a choice that will shock her friends and family. Hayden transferred a quarter of a million dollars of hospital money to her smarmy ex-husband Jared (Matt Corboy), but she might call and cancel the transfer (or not). We’ll see. Either way, on Monday, August 14, Monica Quartermaine (Leslie Charleson) has a bad day that gets worse and it might be because she finds out someone skimmed from the till.

The same day, Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) gets bad news and no doubt it’s about Hayden. By Wednesday, August 16, Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) is eaten up with curiosity to find out what Jared is doing to wreck Hayden and Finn’s life, just as she hoped he would. Finn turns to Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner), according to General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central, and hires him to dig into what his fiancee has been doing. On Thursday, August 17, Obrecht is burned by her quest for revenge.

Hayden's future with Finn rests squarely with Jared. How far will she go to get him what he wants? Find out… a new #GH starts now on ABC! pic.twitter.com/MxRGZQr7Ct — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 2, 2017

Julian has hope – Joss has a date – Man Landers returns

GH spoilers for Monday, August 14 say Julian Jerome (William deVry) feels more positive about his chances for acquittal at trial. Joss has her first official date with Oscar (Garren Stitt) as she doesn’t seem to let being grounded slow up her social life much. There’s also more Man Landers action next week when, on Wednesday, August 17, Nathan West (Ryan Paevey) must catch up Amy Driscoll (Risa Dorken) on some of his advice blog shenanigans. It won’t be too long before Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) figures out Nathan is up to something.

Other action next week on General Hospital included Jason taking matters into his hands where it comes to Sam’s fate. Plus, Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) puts her life on hold and encourages Griffin, but is this about work or his sadly lacking love life? Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) gets a surprise, then needs a favor. Let’s hope this ties back to her fledgling romance with Dr. Andre Maddox (Anthony Montgomery).

There’s a lot yet to see this week on GH, and bigger drama coming on the ABC soap promise these latest General Hospital spoilers for the week of August 14-18.

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock]