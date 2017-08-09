Anna Faris’ Dad Reportedly Reveals The Real Reason She Split From Chris Pratt

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt shocked the world when they announced their divorce over the weekend, and her father is finally opening up about the split. What did Anna’s father say about her broken marriage?

According to Radar Online, Anna’s dad, Jack, revealed that she still respects Pratt, despite the awful breakup. Jack refused to go into detail about the divorce but assured everyone that the couple’s son is the top priority moving forward.

“I can’t say much, but what I can say is that they are both wonderful loving people who respect each other,” he stated. “And right now we are just trying to do what’s best for our grandson.”

Pratt and Anna tied the knot in 2009 and share one son, Jack. Although the news of the divorce shocked fans around the world, Jack revealed there isn’t any bad blood between him and Pratt. When asked if he was surprised by the breakup, Jack admitted that it was too private an issue to discuss.

Romper reports that Chris Pratt and Anna Faris issued an official statement on their split over the weekend. The former couple confirmed their divorce and revealed that they tried to work things but couldn’t keep their marriage from crumbling. They did not, however, reveal any details about why they parted ways.

“We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed,” they explained. “Our son has two parents who love him very much, and for his sake, we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

The breakup news came as a huge surprise, especially considering how Pratt and Anna seemed to have the perfect marriage. From their adorable posts about each other on social media to their heartwarming interviews together, the split left many fans wondering what went wrong. Although nothing official has been confirmed, there are two possible reasons why they couldn’t make things work out.

For starters, Pratt has been battling rumors of an affair with Jennifer Lawrence. The two worked together on the film, Passengers, and were rumored to have sparked up a secret romance. Even though the rumors aren’t true, Anna admitted that they put a strain on their marriage back in December.

“I didn’t want to think of myself as somebody who could be bothered by tabloid s**t,” the actress explained. “I take pride in how great my relationship is with Chris, but having said that, of course, in this crazy world where he’s off doing movies and I’m in L.A. raising our child, of course I’m going to feel vulnerable, like any normal human would.”

Pratt and Anna have also been very busy the past few years. This summer, the actress stayed in Canada for two months during the production of Overboard. At the same time, Pratt was in Hawaii working on the sequel, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. It isn’t clear if their schedules drove them apart, but they probably didn’t help.

Anna and Pratt have not released any more details about their divorce. They also haven’t said anything about Jack’s comments. We can only hope that more information comes to light in the coming days.

