Blake Shelton Finally Ready To Propose To Gwen Stefani? He Thinks She Is ‘Marriage Material’

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani might be on the verge of a big wedding announcement. An inside source told Life & Style that the country star knows he’s a lucky man and is planning on taking their relationship to the next level soon.

“Blake jokes with Gwen that she is so hot, and so down to Earth that she is like the unicorn of girlfriends… women like her shouldn’t exist in the real world,” the source shared. “Blake knows too that if you find yourself lucky enough to be dating someone like Gwen, you marry her. Gwen is marriage material for sure.”

Shelton has been dating the No Doubt alum since the fall of 2015. At the time, Shelton was dealing with his split with Miranda Lambert while Stefani was coming off her divorce with Gavin Rossdale. Almost two years later, their romance seems stronger than ever, fueling more rumors about their future together.

A few months ago, sources claimed that Stefani wanted to have more children with Shelton. The couple was allegedly trying to have a baby before they walked down the aisle. It is unclear if those plans have changed considering Blake Shelton’s desire to tie the knot, but Stefani has not made any kind of pregnancy announcement.

“They’re trying to have a baby first,” the source explained. “That’s their main focus right now. [Stefani’s] determined to have another baby and carry it herself, even though Blake has said it doesn’t matter if they adopt or get a surrogate.”

Whatever happens in the coming months, there’s no doubt that Shelton and Stefani are here to stay. Hollywood Life reports that Shelton is so happy with their romance that he wants to get a tattoo in honor of his girlfriend. The country star is thinking about replacing the infamous deer tracks tattoo on his forearm with something that reminds him of the pop star.

“Blake’s never liked the tattoo he has on his forearm, he always says it’s ugly,” the insider stated. “He’s talked about covering it up for a while, and the only reason he hasn’t is he can never decide on a design. But he’s working on it, sketching ideas has turned into a little hobby for him. Now he’s trying to figure out a way to work a tribute to Gwen into the new design.”

What kind of tattoo does Shelton have in mind? The Voice judge reportedly wants to get something more than just Stefani’s initials. There’s no telling what Shelton will come up with, but he clearly considers Stefani a permanent part of his life. This could be a sign that Shelton is ready to make a big commitment, though only time will tell if he proposes.

Shelton has not said anything about the engagement rumors. Shelton and Stefani have been spending a lot of time together, including a recent trip to his sprawling ranch in Oklahoma. Stefani took her three boys along for the short vacation, which included a few days on the lake, hiking in the woods, and exploring the ranch. Shelton is currently gearing up for the new season of The Voice, so his window for proposing won’t last for much longer.

