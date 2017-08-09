Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Bikini Body On Instagram, Reveals Which Weight-Loss Diet Tea She Swears By

Keeping Up with the Kardashians (KUWTK) star Kourtney Kardashian is known as the quiet member of the Kardashian clan. But while the mom of three hasn’t acquired her sister Kim Kardashian’s level of fame or sibling Khloe Kardashian’s revolving door of basketball player boyfriends, Kourtney does have a stunning bikini body that she frequently flaunts on Instagram. Now, after posting a series of impressive photos of her figure, Kardashian finally is revealing the weight-loss secret that she swears by.

While some celebrities claim that their weight-loss secret is a special pill, an elaborate diet, or long hours with a celebrity personal trainer, and others insist that they’re naturally slender, Kourtney says that she keeps her own waistline whittled and thighs toned by drinking a special beverage.

People Magazine pointed out that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians clan are known for their beauty tricks, but Kourtney’s secret is a surprisingly simple one. Kardashian recommends looking away from that iced coffee or diet soda and turning to a cup of a certain type of tea. And while there are a variety of weight-loss teas on the market promising to help dieters, Kourtney specifically recommends green tea.

The busy mom of three might seem as if she would require high-level coffee or extra-caffeinated cocoa-cola to stay energized. However, Kourtney told followers of her posts on her app that she surrendered her coffee.

“First off, I’m allergic to coffee—it makes me insane! I get really hyper and really on edge when I drink it, so I stopped drinking it when I was 21 or 22,” shared Kardashian.

Instead, Kourtney revealed that she swears by green tea as her go-to replacement. But the beverage is not just a calming substitute for coffee as far as the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is concerned. Kardashian claims that her favorite drink actually helps her stay slim and even smooths out signs of cellulite.

“I swear it makes my tummy flatter! Also, green tea can help reduce the signs of cellulite.”

When it comes to timing, Kourtney likes to sip hot green tea in the late morning or around noon. If she’s dining at a restaurant or even just stopping at a cafe for a beverage, Kardashian likes to order a cup of green tea with sweetener and a dash of special non-dairy milk.

“Honey and a little splash of almond milk—that’s my thing at a restaurant,” added Kourtney.

While green tea does have some caffeine, Kardashian feels that the calming benefits result from the way that the caffeine in the beverage reportedly goes into the body more slowly than coffee or espresso. Consequently, Kourtney says she stays powered with her green drink longer than with coffee. For those who want to get an energizing boost of caffeine before working out, Kardashian suggests sipping a green tea made with extra ice.

Fans who want to see the results of the reportedly cellulite-smoothing drink can turn to Kourtney’s Instagram, where she regularly shares photos of her body in revealing attire.

on my app A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 28, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

Kardashian regularly earns compliments from fans for her trim figure.

“Body goals,” wrote one.

“Looking absolutely stunning,” praised another.

While Kourtney is sizzling on Instagram, supposedly with help from her go-to beverage, a new study indicates that she’s right about that tea. The Daily Mail cited new research showing that sipping green tea boosts weight loss as well as brain function.

Researchers in Yangling, China, discovered that a key compound in green tea, known as EGCG, significantly reduced the body fat in mice. The lab animals also did noticeably better in memory and cognition tests. EGCG constitutes the antioxidant that is most abundant in green tea.

And it doesn’t take long to work, according to the researchers. They determined that in just four months, the compound could help with weight loss and brain function.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]