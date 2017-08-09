WWE Rumors: John Cena Finally Ending Six-Year ‘SummerSlam’ Losing Streak?

John Cena failed to earn a shot at the WWE Championship at SummerSlam but he will still have a match at the event. Cena is set to face Baron Corbin at the WWE’s biggest event of summer after a big altercation last week on SmackDown Live. The latest rumors suggest that Cena is going to win the match and end his six-year losing streak at SummerSlam.

As recapped by WWE.com, John Cena and Baron Corbin opened this week’s SmackDown Live with a confrontation on the microphone. General Manager Daniel Bryan came out and made the match official for SummerSlam. It will be Cena’s second pay-per-view match since he returned from hiatus on July 4.

For those who do not know, John Cena currently has a six-year losing streak at the biggest party of the summer. Cena, one of the greatest WWE superstars ever, has not won a match at SummerSlam since 2010 when he helped Team WWE defeat Team Nexus in a Seven-Man Tag Team Match.

The 40-year-old superstar started his SummerSlam losing streak in 2011 when he failed to become the Undisputed WWE champion after losing to CM Punk. Cena then lost a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Title involving CM Punk and Big Show the next year.

SummerSlam 2013 was no different as John Cena lost his WWE Championship to Daniel Bryan. The 16-time WWE champion also lost his WWE Title in 2014 when he got squashed by Brock Lesnar. Cena entered SummerSlam 2015 as United States champion but his losing streak continued after Seth Rollins beat him with help from celebrity host Jon Stewart.

And in last year’s biggest party of the summer, John Cena battled A.J. Styles in one of the best matches of 2016. However, it seems like Cena is scheduled to end the six-year losing streak at SummerSlam 2017 against Baron Corbin.

According to Sportskeeda, Cena is expected to earn a victory from Corbin before he heads to Monday Night Raw. There are rumors stating that Corbin will lose to Cena because he is going to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Shinsuke Nakamura, who is favored win the WWE Championship from Jinder Mahal, later that night.

John Cena’s move to Monday Night Raw is still not made official but he is advertised to appear on the brand’s live event in September, per Give Me Sport. Cena is a free agent since his return and he will be on Raw to boost the ratings.

The report added that John Cena is going to face Samoa Joe at those live events and it might be his future feud later this year. Cena vs. Joe is a dream match for many wrestling fans and it is something to look forward to. Nevertheless, these are still just rumors at the moment and should be taken with a grain of salt.

