Angelina Jolie Reportedly Starting To Crack, Inside Her Pleas To Brad Pitt For Help

Angelina Jolie is on the verge of a meltdown. The actress is going through a difficult time and has reportedly reached out to Brad Pitt for help. How did Pitt react to Jolie’s latest cry for help?

An inside source told Radar Online that Jolie is beginning to crack after her article in Vanity Fair. Between dealing with her nasty split with Pitt, raising six kids, and working on several different projects, the stress is starting to weight on Jolie. On the verge of cracking, the source claims that Jolie reached out to Pitt, who isn’t buying into her scheme.

“What’s happening here is that Angie is not in a good place right now, and she’s starting to crack,” the source shared. “Six demanding kids, a move, tons of projects in the works and so much more — all on her own. She wants more help from Brad, but he’s convinced her only motivation is money and has had enough of groveling for scraps when it comes to supervised visitation.”

Despite his concerns, the insider says that Pitt wants to help. Although Jolie dragged him through the mud after announcing the divorce last year, Pitt still cares for his ex-wife and wants to do whatever he can for the family.

“Truth is though, he’s the only person who could lift her out of these stressful patches, so it’s no surprise she’s missing his support and offering this olive branch,” the insider added.

According to LA Times, Angelina Jolie is also facing a scandal involving the treatment of Cambodian children during the filming of her new movie; First They Killed My Father. The Vanity Fair article revealed that Jolie used a controversial casting method in the movie that included the kids stealing money and lying about it. Jolie contends the audition was only a pretend improvisation skit and that the magazine took it out of context. The actress has requested that Vanity Fair clear up the matter and her lawyer recently issued an official statement:

“The casting crew showed the children the camera and sound recording material, explaining to them that they were going to be asked to act out a part…. The children were not tricked as some have suggested.”

Vanity Fair is not budging. The magazine is sticking to its guns after reviewing the tapes from Jolie’s interview, where she explained the casting game in full detail. Jolie has not responded to Vanity Fair’s decision and it is unclear if she will take legal action to protect her name.

First They Killed My Father is based on the Khmer Rouge genocide in Cambodia. Jolie finished filming the movie prior to her split with Pitt and it is scheduled to stream on Netflix this September.

The drama with Vanity Fair is yet another example of how things continue to backfire on Jolie. We can only hope that her plea to Pitt is genuine and that she can turn things around before it’s too late.

