Has Kailyn Lowry Chosen A Baby Name For Her Third Child? The First Photos Of The Boy Have Hit The Web

Kailyn Lowry gave birth to a baby boy on Saturday and didn’t immediately have a name chosen for the child. Unfortunately, she still doesn’t.

In a series of new tweets days ago, the Teen Mom 2 star, who is already mom to two older sons, confirmed that she intends to name her third son by the end of this week.

On August 7, after telling fans that she was still tying to pick a name for her baby, Kailyn Lowry received a tweet from her Teen Mom 2 co-star, Chelsea Houska, in which the mother of two said she would make Lowry a list.

“Thank you,” Kailyn Lowry wrote in response to Chelsea Houska’s tweet. “I would like to name him this week.”

The following night, August 8, Kailyn Lowry shared another tweet with her fans and followers in which she revealed that she was still working on picking a name.

Kailyn Lowry gave birth to her third child on Saturday, August 5 in Delaware. The reality star also has an older son with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, three-year-old Lincoln, and another son with her ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, seven-year-old Isaac.

Kailyn Lowry’s third child was fathered by her former boyfriend Chris Lopez, who was spotted leaving the hospital with the mother of three on Monday, August 7.

Although Kailyn Lowry has not yet shared photos of her baby boy on social media, the first photos of her child have hit the web. On August 9, Radar Online shared a number of photos of the unnamed child on their website that were taken at the reality star’s home in Delaware.

As for Chris Lopez, he was not seen in any of the photos shared but was said to have traveled to Kailyn Lowry’s home with her after their child arrived.

Kailyn Lowry began dating Chris Lopez last year after splitting from Javi Marroquin but shortly after she learned she was pregnant, she and Lopez parted ways.

