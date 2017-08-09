‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Jack Makes Ben An Offer To Work With Him Against Victoria

Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, August 10, reveal that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) learns that Victoria has been seeing Ben Hochman (Ben Hermes). She raises questions about Victoria’s judgment, wondering whether Ben is the right person for her. Nikki obviously shares Billy Abbott’s (Jason Thompson) concerns about Ben.

Y&R spoilers from Soap Hub indicate that Victoria confides in Nikki, admitting that she is seeing Ben. Although Victoria is uncertain about Ben, she is apparently willing to give the relationship a chance, especially with Billy seeing Phyllis Summers (Gina Tognoni).

Nikki is right about her suspicion, but ironically, it will turn out that Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), the man she has a romantic relationship with, is the one who approaches Ben with a plan that could hurt Victoria.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that after Jack learns from Hilary that Victoria has been seeing Ben, he tries to convince Ben to work with him against Victoria.

Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, August 10 tease that Sharon (Sharon Case) gets into trouble when she tries to find Crystal (Morgan Obenreder) after receiving a call from her.

Sharon finds Crystal and has a perilous encounter with a fierce-looking thug who takes Crystal away. Sharon escapes from the encounter without getting hurt or detained.

Christine Blair (Lauralee Bell) is very upset when she learns that Sharon took the risk to go out and meet Crystal on her own. Sharon will need to exercise greater care and discretion next time to avoid exposing herself needlessly to danger.

Sharon’s poor judgment is better appreciated when we consider that she might have been able to save Crystal if she had gone to the police and had been accompanied by a police officer. Instead, she nearly gets herself into serious trouble and exposes Crystal to graver danger than she previously was.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) is forced to meet Zack (Ryan Ashton), possibly as part of efforts to rescue Crystal from danger. Y&R spoilers indicate that Tessa had known Crystal in the past. Tessa was apparently also a victim of the prostitution ring but managed to escape.

Y&R spoilers from SheKnows Soaps also indicate that Tessa will have second thoughts about recording her music. Tessa has been impressing everyone, including Devon, with her musical talents. Is Tessa afraid that she might be exposing her friends, including Mariah, Devon, and Noah, to danger on account of her past?

