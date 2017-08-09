‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: Houseguests Counting Eviction Votes, ‘BB19’ Live Feeds Calmer After Fight

Big Brother 19 spoilers from early Wednesday morning (August 9) include a projected eviction vote total. The BB19 house is still trying to recover from a lot of fighting on Tuesday (August 8), when Josh Martinez, Cody Nickson, and Jessica Graf got into a verbal tussle. It was rough for everyone in the house and it made the trio all look bad in different ways.

There was a lot of action on the live feeds that furthered the rift that Jessica and Cody have with the rest of the BB19 house, raising some interesting questions about how Jessica might feel when she later discovers that Josh actually tried to save her this week. The fight, while possibly entertaining for viewers, didn’t do much to change how the rest of the week or this summer is going to play out. There were, however, some interesting Big Brother 19 spoilers that have emerged after the “fight.”

A report by fan site Joker’s Updates revealed that just before 2 a.m. PT (BB19 house time), Paul Abrahamian, Jason Dent, Alex Ow, and Kevin Schlehuber went over the eviction vote totals. The feeling is that the vote is going to be either 6-2 or 7-1 with Jessica Graf being the house guest who is going home this week. These aren’t the most surprising Big Brother 19 spoilers to come from the game this week, but it serves as confirmation that there aren’t going to be any shocking moments at the Week 6 Eviction Ceremony.

In the other room, Mark Jansen and Elena Davies were having a separate discussion in between kisses. The duo feels that Cody Nickson is easily the biggest target remaining in the BB19 house and that he will go home next. They talked about how Thursday night’s HOH Competition will be less important than the one that follows it because at that point Cody will already be a member of the BB19 jury. What Mark and Elena are failing to take into consideration is that someone has to be nominated with Cody and he could still win the Power of Veto.

On Thursday night (August 10), Jessica Graf is going to get evicted, with a very important Head of Household Competition quickly following her exit from the game. Cody Nickson will be playing hard to win the power and choose two people he can nominate for eviction. Cody’s targets are also quite obvious, as he wants to be the person who knocks Josh Martinez and Paul Abrahamian out of the BB19 house. He has even promised such a result to Jessica, but it’s not going to be that easy to carry out this summer. Jessica also wants Alex Ow out.

There had been some Big Brother 19 rumors about Kevin Schlehuber and Alex Ow possibly looking to work with Cody Nickson once he is on his own, but after Cody blew up on Josh Martinez on Tuesday, Kevin decided he was completely done trying to speak to or work with Cody. Cody and Jessica are going to look back on this season and see how wrong some of their game moves and personal decisions were along the way. It may have just cost them a real chance at the $500,000 prize.

aftermath – nobody stood up w/for Josh during fight, they’re all over it now – Jessica said camera stuff triggered her, like last week #bb19 pic.twitter.com/EyCrbJsD52 — hamsterwatch #bb19 (@hamsterwatch) August 8, 2017

The next episode of the show is on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. PT/ET, when the Week 6 Veto Competition and Veto Ceremony will be shown to CBS viewers. That will set the stage for who the three nominees for eviction are going to be on Thursday night and there are no more temptation rewards left to save Jessica Graf. There could be a lot of Big Brother 19 spoilers this coming weekend, though, as the next HOH may have to make some very difficult game moves.

