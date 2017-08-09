‘The Bachelorette’: Eric Bigger Says Rachel Lindsay Settled For ‘Consolation Prize’ With Bryan Abasolo

The Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay picked her final man, but some people think she settled for second best after the guy she really wanted to be with refused to give her an on-demand engagement. People posted a clip from an upcoming interview with Bachelorette third place finisher Eric Bigger on Hallmark Channel’s Home & Family in which he says he thinks Rachel settled for Bryan Abasolo after Peter Kraus wouldn’t commit to a marriage proposal on the spot.

“From what was shown last night I think Bryan was the consolation prize,” Bigger told the Hallmark Channel hosts.

“He was second place.”

While Eric Bigger thinks Rachel may have settled, he also thinks Peter should have been sent packing weeks earlier—perhaps to make room for him in the Top 2.

“I think what Peter should’ve done is asked to go home earlier, weeks prior,” Eric said. “Because it’s like why move forward [if he wasn’t going to propose]?”

Bigger added that had Peter Kraus not been in the picture, The Bachelorette’s top two would have been very different.

“There’s a high percent chance that I would’ve been engaged [to Rachel],” Bigger revealed.

“What we had was magic — it was powerful… I think if I were to move forward it would’ve been that much harder for her to pick her top one.”

Double tap if you love Eric! ????❤️ #TheBachelorette A post shared by The Bachelorette (@bacheloretteabc) on Jul 22, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT

Eric Bigger has been doing a lot of talking about Rachel Lindsay’s game day decision to pick Bryan Abasolo. On Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti’s Almost Famous podcast, Eric revealed that after watching The Bachelorette finale, he doesn’t think Rachel picked “the right man in that moment.”

“I love him … but I felt bad for him,” Eric said of Bryan Abasolo.

“It seemed like he was a rebound.”

Bigger went onto say that The Bachelorette star set herself up for heartbreak by demanding a proposal from Kraus, who wasn’t ready to commit after a two-month whirlwind romance that included 30 other suitors.

“Rachel put herself in a bind from saying ‘I want a proposal,” Eric said, according to People.

“So she held herself accountable in a place where I think it was pride. Her pride wouldn’t let her not do what she wanted to do and that was she wanted a proposal and Peter didn’t want that. So if it wasn’t a proposal, then you’re out.”

A magical moment for @therachlindsay and @thebryanabasolo! ❤️????#TheBachelorette A post shared by The Bachelorette (@bacheloretteabc) on Aug 8, 2017 at 11:47am PDT

While he thinks Bryan Abasolo was Rachel Lindsay’s “consolation prize,” Bigger admits the Miami chiropractor was a frontrunner from day one.

“Bryan, he got the watch,” Bigger told Us Weekly, referencing Abasolo’s one-on-one date with Rachel in Switzerland, where The Bachelorette star gifted him with a Breitling timepiece. “He got the first rose. The biggest group date, he got the rose…. From the jump, everyone in the house knew B’s the guy. Probably week four, five, we were like, ‘Yeah, he’s going to be in the final two.'”

Rachel Lindsay has been vocal about the fact that it was always Bryan for her. On the After the Final Rose special, Rachel even called out Peter for insinuating that she would have a “mediocre” life without him in it, Lindsay assured the world that she is living her “best life” right now—as Dr. Bryan Abasolo’s fiancée.

You can see Eric Bigger talking about Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette with former franchise star Ali Fedotowsky in the video below.

[Featured Image by RW/MediaPunch/IPX/AP Images]