Country Stars And Beyond Share Tributes For Glen Campbell: Celebrity Reactions

Tributes are pouring in for late country star Glen Campbell after it was announced on August 8 that the legendary musician had sadly died at 81-years-old following a battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Social media was flooded with messages and tributes for the star after the sad news broke, from the world of country music and beyond.

“Glen Campbell is legendary, timeless & will forever have a huge mark on country music,” Lady Antebellum tweeted after hearing of his sad death, adding that they were sending love and prayers to the singer’s family and friends.

Carrie Underwood referred to Campbell’s 1975 hit “Rhinestone Cowboy” in her sweet message and tweeted that country music and the entire world had “lost a legend.”

“Rest in the arms of angels,” she added upon the news of his death.

“[He] was an amazing performer, musician &, more importantly, a great dude. He will be missed,” wrote Zac Brown Band shortly after the news was confirmed.

Jason Aldean said online that the world had “lost another great one today” and sent out his thoughts and prayers to Campbell’s family.

Keith Urban also shared a heartfelt message for Glen on his Twitter page.

“I love Glen for so many reasons – but above all, for his humanity,” Urban tweeted. “Go rest high on that mountain.”

Sara Evans wrote that she grew up listening to Glen’s music and tweeted that “his music helped influence my love of great lyrics and great melodies.”

Clint Black wrote in the 140-character site that he was “very sad to see Glen Campbell go after a long goodbye” due to his long battle with Alzheimer’s disease, which he had been fighting since 2011.

He added that the singer’s music “will always be with us” and thanked the late star in his heartfelt tweet. Country singer Chris Young added that his passing marked “a sad day for music.”

As Inquisitr previously reported, country stars Dolly Parton, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Brian Wilson, Alan Jackson, Charlie Daniels, Brad Paisley, Tim McGraw, and Blake Shelton also previously paid tribute to the superstar on social media.

But it wasn’t just the world of country music who mourned the late singer.

Former Beatle Ring Starr shared a tribute to Campbell and thanked him for his music, while legendary rock band Guns N’ Roses said on social media that they were dedicating their August 8 performance in Miami to the 81-year-old.

“Let’s rock this show like a rhinestone cowboy…” the band tweeted.

Singer Sheryl Crowe noted that Campbell’s sad death was a “huge loss in the world of music today” and former The Office actor Ed Helms posted that he was “a true gentleman genius.”

“What a towering talent & a tenderhearted, delightful man,” Kathie Lee Gifford added following the confirmation of his death.

“He was pure talent, heart, and courage,” wrote musician Lenny Kravitz on Instagram. “Rest in Peace brother. You brought us a lot of joy.”

Actor John Stamos sweetly revealed on Twitter that he “always wanted to have cool hair” like the legendary singer when he was growing up. “I loved Glen and all the music he gave to us. Adios pal.”

Former Glee star Chord Overstreet said that the late country star had inspired both him and many others around the world, while Miley Cyrus posted a snap of the singer to her Twitter page with the caption, “Miss you already.”

Campbell’s team confirmed the sad news of his death in a statement posted to his official website on August 8.

The statement confirmed that he had died “following his long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease” and noted that fans could donate to the Glen Campbell Memorial Fund at BrightFocus Foundation in his memory via his CareLiving.org donation page.

