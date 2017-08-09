‘Married At First Sight:’ Vanessa and Andre Have Officially Split, Andre Defends V Against Twitter Critics

Married at First Sight star Vanessa Nelson seemed to have rediscovered love earlier this year, when she participated and found another match in MAFS: Second Chances. Taking the hit reality TV series’ fans for a wild ride, Vanessa ultimately selected Andre Forbes from her suitors, and after a few months, they formally announced their engagement. As recently announced by Vanessa in her MAFS Twitter account, however, she and Andre have officially split.

“It is with a heavy heart and deep consideration, that I have to share that I have decided to end my relationship with Andre.”

Vanessa’s announcement has managed to pique the interest of Married at First Sight fans, with many of users of the microblogging platform expressing their support for the reality TV star. Some, however, have noted that V’s breakup with Andre was something that should not have come as a surprise, especially since viewers were already quite apprehensive about the couple’s pairing since the beginning.

Andre, after all, was always under a cloud of suspicion over his cheating past. Vanessa was also under fire from some viewers over her attitude on the show. Thus, while V and Andre did hook up and got engaged, reservations were always present among the Married at First Sight community, according to members of the official MAFS subreddit.

Vanessa and Andre had always been an interesting couple. During their first meeting, Andre managed to make a good impression on the reality star by giving her books. According to Vanessa, she appreciated Andre’s gesture because she felt that among her suitors, the young man was the one who opted to approach her intellectual side. The couple clicked very well, and Andre was ultimately selected by Vanessa. The two formally announced their engagement last month.

Now that the pair has split up, MAFS fans in the Twitterverse are wondering what ultimately caused the breakup of the reality TV couple. While rumors are abounding that Andre allegedly tried to cheat on Vanessa with other former MAFS cast members, both V and her former fiance are maintaining their silence about the break-up’s details.

Andre, however, recently drew the line against his former flame’s critics. Since announcing their split, Vanessa has received a significant amount of negative feedback from users of the microblogging platform and fellow MAFS: Second Chances cast members. According to Andre, such behavior only shows that Vanessa’s critics are starved for attention.

“I don’t mind people bashing me, but when they bash her, they’re just looking for attention, and that’s the point I’m making.”

What do you think about Vanessa and Andre’s recent split? Do you think the MAFS: Second Chances couple was doomed from the start? Sound off in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Vanessa Nelson/Twitter]