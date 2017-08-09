Will Nina Dobrev Appear In ‘The Originals’ Season 5? Actress Slams Rumors, Says She Is Too Busy

For the past few months, there have been rumors that Nina Dobrev would appear in The Originals Season 5. Nothing was confirmed until recently, when Entertainment Weekly asked the actress about the possibility. The Vampire Diaries alum slammed the rumors and explained she is simply too busy to appear in the TVD spinoff.

Fans of Elena Gilbert on The Vampire Diaries, and the doppelganger names she went by throughout the years were hoping Dobrev would make at least one appearance. However, she responded with a firm “no.” She was then asked if she would ever consider heading back to Mystic Falls, since there is a possibility of a Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell) spinoff, but she is simply too busy.

The actress explained that she just has too many different things going on right now for it to be a possibility. It would also probably be a step back. She went from TV to movies and likely wants to move forward, not back.

“We literally just wrapped a few months ago. I doubt that would be in the books for me. But, yeah, no, I’ve been so busy with all kinds of other things going on right now that I don’t know that I’d be able to sign on.”

Nina also cited her age as a reason not to expect her on The Originals or any future spinoffs. She said she simply can’t pass off as a young 20-something vampire anymore.

In March, executive producer Julie Plec teased the future might not be over for the vampires, even though The Vampire Diaries has ended and The Originals is filming its final season.

“I could see our universes coming together in five years, 10 years, when people miss the shows. There’s still stories to be told for The Originals that our characters here very smoothly and seamlessly fit into, so if we don’t get to do that while The Originals is still on the air, I think that one day, if somebody wanted it badly enough, it could exist.”

Plec also teased that there might be future spinoffs in the future. Even though Mark Pedowitz, president of The CW network said there have been talks of Hope Mikaelson’s future, Julie wants to finish filming The Originals Season 5 before making any decisions. It is likely that she wants to see how viewers respond to the final season before thinking about another television show. Would there still be an interest? How would fans react to another growth spurt for Hope? First, she aged five years, then will age another eight when the new season premieres.

What do you think of what Nina Dobrev said about not appearing in The Originals Season 5? Were you hoping The Vampire Diaries alum would make an appearance?

