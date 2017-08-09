Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson have found themselves in a new alleged romantic spree. According to recent rumors, the Twilight actress is reportedly missing her ex-boyfriend and is planning to get back together with him.

During Kristen’s recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the Clouds of Sils Maria actress talked about her feelings for her former partners. The 27-year-old actress stated that she has always loved her partners with all her heart and she is still open to dating men again.

“Some people know that they like grilled cheese and they’ll eat it every day for the rest of their lives. I want to try everything.”

Kristen and Robert started dating when they both were filming Twilight movie saga. Edward Cullen and Bella Swan’s fans speculated that sooner or later, they would marry each other in real life as well. But unfortunately, Kristen’s scandalous romance with her Snow White and the Huntsman movie director Rupert Sanders shattered Robert’s hopes and dreams for a possible future with her.

Soon after ending his relationship with Kristen, Robert started dating FKA Twigs. The couple is now engaged and fans are waiting to see when the engaged couple will decide to marry. On the other hand, after publicly apologizing for her mistakes, Kristen reportedly had affairs with Alicia Cargile and SoKo.

As of this writing, the Twilight starlet is reportedly in a relationship with Victoria Secret model Stella Maxwell.

A recent report from Celeb Dirty Laundry alleges that Kristen is considering getting back together with Robert Pattinson. According to Gossip Cop, which debunked Celeb Dirty Laundry’s claims, the discredited outlet constructed the comments made by the actress during her Harper’s Bazaar interview. During her interview, she talked about her take on dating men again. The actress did not talk particularly about Robert Pattinson and it is safe to say that she is not planning to get back together with him.

This is apparently not the first time reports have surfaced that Kristen and Robert are planning an official get together. As the Inquisitr reported in the past, there were reports that Kristen and Robert are both going to share screen space for a new Twilight related movie. The rumors surfaced after Lionsgate’s co-chairman talked about making more Twilight movies if Stephenie Meyer will write more novels on the previously written characters.

Both Kristen and Robert have revealed multiple times in their previous interviews that they both enjoyed making Twilight movies but now they both are seeking more challenging roles to enhance their acting capabilities.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]