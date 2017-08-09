’90 Day Fiance’ Update: Did Pao Obey Russ’ ‘No Lingerie’ Rule? Watch Her Sexy Music Video Here!

90 Day Fiance star Paola Mayfield will do what it takes to make it in the modeling industry. In fact, the Colombian reality star has already colored her hair blonde and even went topless for a photoshoot. However, as seen on last Sunday’s 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? episode, Pao’s husband Russ had some reservations about her job.

Over dinner, Pao excitedly told Russ that she was offered to be the lead model in a Reggaeton music video. This particular genre of music, which is popular in Latin countries, is known for its sexy tunes and seductive moves. Naturally, this did not sit well with Oklahoma-native Russ.

“Pao showed me some Reggaeton videos and yeah, they’re pretty risque so yeah, I have some concerns. I want to see my wife doing artistic things. I want her to look classy, I want her to look good.”

Russ finally let his wife have her way, in one condition. Well, two actually: Pao has to get paid well for the gig, and she can’t pose while wearing lingerie.

“Lingerie is meant for the bedroom. Lingerie is also meant for one eye only–me. And so that’s where I draw the line, that’s where I’m not comfortable.”

So, did Pao push through with the music video? Apparently, she did! The music video was for the song “Kompa” by hip-hop artists J Creole & KG Jay. The song’s video was uploaded on YouTube last May.

As expected, the video was super hot and steamy! Pao appears straight away, right after the intro, wearing a provocative white two-piece suit. While her attire can be classified as a swimsuit, it can also pass as lingerie. In fact, there are scenes where she’s dancing to the song while on the bed, wearing another two-piece ensemble. The 90 Day Fiance star is also seen making out with the artists in some scenes.

Because Russ clearly expressed that he didn’t want his wife to go too sexy in her job, he may have a hard time appreciating the “Kompa” music video. However, he has not released a statement or reaction on the said music video.

Despite their cultural differences, Pao and Russ may have reached certain compromises in their marriage. As of now, the couple is still very much together and in love. Also, Pao has somewhat shifted gears in her career. She is now focused on being a fitness model and trainer–a career move that Russ definitely approves of.

Watch the “Kompa” music video below and tell us what you think about Pao’s performance! Do you think that the video met Russ’ “classy” standards?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 2 airs every Sunday, 8 p.m. on TLC.

