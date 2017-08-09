Song Joong Ki No Plans On Working With Song Hye Kyo After Marriage: ‘It Would Be Challenging’

Fans of soon-to-be husband and wife Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo might be disappointed to know that their highly-anticipated on-screen reunion is still far from happening.

During a press conference in Singapore for his latest movie Battleship Island, Song Joong Ki dished about the possibility of collaborating with his wife-to-be Song Hye Kyo in the future.

Apparently, the Descendants of the Sun heartthrob is not keen on working with the actress, especially after their marriage. Song Joong Ki revealed that it would be quite challenging for him to team up with Song Hye Kyo in the future, adding that he would have to give it a little more thought.

“Work is work, so it may be a little tough to be on the same production.”

Understandably, Song Joong Ki seems eager to keep his professional and private life separate as much as possible. It’s no secret that the Song-Song couple has always been very private in their relationship. In fact, they even managed to hide their relationship for quite a while before going public.

While an on-screen reunion for Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo may not be in the cards, fans of the engaged couple can still show their support with their respective projects.

Song Joong Ki is currently busy promoting his new drama-action film Battleship Islands. According to reports, the blockbuster movie set a new opening day record at the Korean box office with over 970,000 moviegoers. The film is expected to attract more viewers in the next days to come.

Meanwhile, Song Hye Kyo is rumored to take part on the upcoming romantic dramaShips Passing in the Night. According to the series’ IMDB page, Song Hye Kyo will play as Hana. However, no further details have been revealed about her character in the upcoming show.

Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo recently confirmed the official venue of their wedding. Blossom Entertainment announced that the Song-Song couple’s nuptials will take place at The Shilla Hotel in Jangchung-dong, Seoul.

According to reports, the ceremony will be held at the luxurious hotel’s Yeong Bin Gwan, or Guesthouse. The said venue is built like a hanok or traditional Korean house and can accommodate 130 guests. The agency also clarified that only the date and place of the wedding have been confirmed.

So far, Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo have yet to announce other details of their wedding, including the best man and bridesmaid.

