‘The 100’ Season 5, Episode 3 Title Released: What Does It Mean? [Spoilers]

The 100 Season 5 premieres next year, which is a long time to wait. However, spoilers are being released, including the titles. Recently, it was announced that the season premiere is called “Eden.” According to Spoiler TV, now the title of Episode 3 has been revealed. What is it and what does it mean for the characters?

Spoilers might be ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on The CW series.

The title of The 100 Season 5, Episode 3 is “Sleeping Giants.” This may seem vague to some, but there are a few fans who believe it references the prisoner ship. It was previously reported that the passengers of the strange spacecraft will be from the first apocalypse, which was over 100 years ago. All of this time, they have been cryogenically frozen and in a deep sleep. Now, they are awake and are ready to come back down to Earth.

The prisoners have no clue that there is anyone on Earth. They don’t know about the Grounders, Mount Weather, Sky Crew, or Praimfaya, the term used to describe the second apocalypse. They are not expecting to see anyone when they arrive back home and they are going to be angry.

During the Season 4 finale of The 100, Clarke Griffin (Eliza Taylor) saw the ship, and so did the young Nighblood child, Madi. The events over the past few years have affected and shaped Clarke. She is taking no chances and immediately grabs her weapon.

It turns out that the prisoner group will want something that belongs to Clarke and Madi. The small patch of green Earth that was untouched by Praimfaya will be the source of tension. The prisoner group wants it, but according to Clarke, it belongs to her.

Everyone will come together to battle the new enemy, but one person will see things from a different perspective. Surprisingly, that individual is Bellamy Blake (Bob Morley). Will he be making a big mistake by wanting Clarke and the others to view the prisoners as the “new Sky Crew?”

What do you think the title of The 100 Season 5, Episode 3 means for Clarke and the others?

