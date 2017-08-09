‘Alaskan Bush People’: Gabe Is Heartbroken, Wants To Quit Social Media

Gabriel Brown of the Alaskan Bush People opens up on social media about being heartbroken. He shared that he might be quitting social media altogether.

Since the Brown family left their homestead in the Alaskan wilderness, some of the Brown kids have been active on social media such as Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. In his recent post, Gabe shared an old photo of himself and a girl friend. He said that she is the person he wants to follow him in the first place, but she seemed to have blocked him. He wrote the following.

“I might quit social media altogether the only friend I wanted to follow me in the first place I guess blocked me I do appreciate all the friends I’ve made trying to regain my best one I lost But after FB it’s just not very fun anymore not good bey just see y’all later keep up the cool posts God bless you all have fun and laugh often your Instagram friend Gabe. Lots of love to everyone.”

His fans showered him with words of encouragement not to give up because there are still many people who care for him. Many fans are happy that they could follow him now on social media so they are hoping he would not quit. Well, they are not going to be disappointed as Gabe seems to have decided to continue posting on Instagram. He wrote that he had an emotional night and thanked his followers for making him feel loved.

Ever noticed that no matter how dark the night gets the sun always shines the next day I had an emotional night/morning thank you all for being there for me really love y'all guys. Thank you Instagram pals I'll keep posting hoping and being thankful for what I do have.???? If anyone sees my best BFF friend forever tell her hey for me I still think she's amazing beautiful and so cool. A post shared by Gabrielsbrown (@gabrielstarbuckbrown11) on Aug 8, 2017 at 7:01pm PDT

Meanwhile, Alaskan Bush People returns with a new episode tonight. According to the show’s official Facebook page, Alaskan Bush People Season 7 Episode 6 will feature the aftermath of Matt’s accident as he returns to California. It will also feature the start of Ami’s cancer treatment and the fate of their ship, Integrity.

The synopsis also teased that the Brown siblings are facing a critical decision in line with their decision to close down and leave Browntown. In addition, as Ami braces for the intense treatment for her stage 3B lung cancer, the Browns are looking for new ways to keep their spirits high.

Ami’s cancer is at an advanced stage, and she is receiving treatment at UCLA Medical Center. While there are reports about the family settling down somewhere else, such as in Colorado, the family reportedly remains in Los Angeles. They are staying in a rustic style home, just enough for the Browns and some members of the production crew, contrary to rumors that they have moved into a posh mansion in California.

Alaskan Bush People airs every Wednesday at 9 p.m. EST on the Discovery Channel.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]