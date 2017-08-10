‘Dance Moms’: Abby Lee Miller Started Rift Between Chloe Lukasiak And Maddie Ziegler

Chloe Lukasiak and Maddie Ziegler were Abby Lee Miller’s star duo in Dance Moms. The young stars have similar techniques, and their styles perfectly compliment each other, which is why they were almost unbeatable when the show’s dance teacher paired them for competition. However, when it comes to individual performances, Miller always favors The Book of Henry actress over the Dance Moms Season 7 star. Did their own teacher start the Chloe-Maddie rift?

Abby Lee Miller has always reminded her Abby Lee Dance Company Junior Elite Competition Team that they should all perform like Maddie Ziegler. Although most of the time this comment started an argument between the moms and the 50-year-old dance instructor, the Dance Moms teacher repeatedly told her students to do just that.

With Chloe Lukasiak being her second go-to pupil at the time, she expected the young dancer to be as good as Maddie Ziegler. However, when the fan favorite did an excellent job and even beat Abby Lee Miller’s star student a couple of times, the Dance Moms mentor was not too happy about that.

Many believed that Abby Lee Miller wanted Chloe Lukasiak to do better, but not to the point of beating Maddie Ziegler. This rivalry that the Dance Moms star planted in her students’ heads became a little too much for them to handle and may have caused them their friendship. In fact, Chloe’s mom, Christi Lukasiak, recently revealed that Abby Lee Miller has always been the “source of the drama.”

Meanwhile, just like any regular teenager, Chloe Lukasiak shares all the important moments and events that have happened in her life to her social media accounts. With the Cowgirl’s Story actress updating her Instagram feed almost daily, it’s something that she did not post that seemingly confirmed that she is not friends with Maddie Ziegler any longer.

Chloe Luasiak has been sharing photos on Instagram of her Dance Moms Season 7 co-stars and new team members, Kalani Hilliker, Nia Frazier, Kendall Vertes, and Camryn Bridges. The new dream team became close after the four ALDC Elite Competition Team members left the studio to join Chloe. All five talented dancers quickly bonded and formed a tight friendship.

Their closeness is evident to the 16-year-old TV personality’s social media account, and a Dance Moms spoiler page even shared photos of the former ALDC members attending the premiere of Chloe Lukasiak’s new film, A Cowgirl’s Story. Seeing the teen with the ALDC members brought so many memories for the Dance Moms fans, and it seems that the only one missing was Maddie Ziegler.

