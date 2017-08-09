‘Once Upon A Time’ Season 7 Spoilers: Dania Ramirez On The New Cinderella, Her Struggles Are ‘Different’

Once Upon A Time Season 7 premieres this fall on ABC network. What can fans expect from Cinderella, who will be portrayed by Dania Ramirez? Recently, the actress spoke about her character. She teased that this version of Cinderella will have struggles that are different. Find out what she meant by that statement.

OUAT spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the fairy tale drama.

According to TV Insider, the cast of Once Upon A Time was asked questions about their characters. Season 7 will have some new faces, including Cinderella. She will be Henry’s (Andrew J. West) main love interest. They even get married and have a child together, a little girl named Lucy (Alison Fernandez). Henry and Cinderella will have an epic romance, just like Snow (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Charming (Josh Dallas).

However, each season of OUAT finds the characters cursed and that will not change. The curse in Season 7 will be different and much harder to resolve than what fans have seen in the past. There is also the added element of Cinderella being a mother. Ramirez said that this is one of the elements that makes Cinderella’s struggles a bit different.

“Everybody has a different take on not only the character, but I think in this particular story, you know, it’s a different background. She’s a mother in this particular story. I think it’s still a love story and her struggles are just going to be a bit different.”

As seen in the Once Upon A Time Season 7 trailer, Lucy shows up at Henry’s door. He claims to not know who she is, but the little girl is determined and stubborn. She matter-of-factly says that his family needs him. He tries to shut the door in her face, which is exactly what Emma Swan (Jennifer Morrison) did to young Henry (Jared S. Gilmore) in the first season.

Recently, it was revealed that Henry does remember his family. However, what caused him to be separated from his wife and child? Why is he pretending not to know who Lucy is? That is a question that will be answered when the series returns this October.

What do you think of what Dania Ramirez teased about Cinderella in Once Upon A Time Season 7?

