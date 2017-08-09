According To Report, Molly Roloff’s Wedding To Air On ‘LPBW’, Jacob To Make An Appearance In Episode

Little People Big World fans could have something to cheer about as new reports suggest that Molly’s wedding will air on the hit show while her brother Jacob could also make an appearance.

Ever since Molly Roloff tied the knot to Joel Silvius this past weekend, there has been one thing on everyone’s mind — whether or not TLC will air the wedding. According to a new report from Radar Online, an insider dishes that TLC cameras were rolling throughout day. From the bridal party getting ready to the ceremony itself, everything was filmed.

“Jacob was very involved in helping get the farm ready for the wedding and in the logistics of the wedding itself,” the insider reported.

The source also went on to say that Jacob drove Molly and the bridal party around in the mule while the cameras were rolling, adding that it would be nearly impossible to edit Jacob out.

As fans will recall, Jacob had a very public falling out with his family over the show in 2016 and didn’t hold anything back in a post on his Instagram account. He even went as far as saying that Little People Big World was “scripted” and completely fake. He also told fans that he would never come back to the show.

“I get comments on here all the time about how people ‘miss me on the show’ or telling me I should ‘do a few more episodes’ with the family; I’m posting this to say that that will never happen,” the 20-year-old wrote on his own Instagram page.

But since his Instagram rant, it seems that Jacob has slowly been making his way back into the family and on good terms. On July 31, Amy posted a photo on her Instagram with Jacob’s girlfriend, Isabel, saying what a lovely young woman she is. Even more recently, Matt Roloff posted a photo of Jacob on his Instagram page at Molly’s wedding, calling him the “coolest” and “best read” man on the farm.

The coolest, best read, man on the farm. A post shared by Matt Roloff (@mattroloff) on Aug 6, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

Fans immediately began to comment on the photo, saying how they hope this is the turning point and that they’re glad to see the family is picking up the pieces and moving forward after the whole ordeal.

“Glad he’s coming back to the family,” one fan posted.

“I know you don’t like your life on camera but we the views have missed you… glad to see you and your siblings together in the photos… you all look so very happy,” another fan chimed in.

Lately, Jacob has been very busy traveling around the United States with his girlfriend and their two dogs, posting many of their adventures to his Instagram page. The pair has traveled everywhere from Zion National Park in Utah to Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. But with this new report, fans could get exactly what they want by seeing both Molly and Jacob on the show again.

Do you think both Molly and Jacob will be back next season? Let us know your thoughts.

[Featured Image by Jacob Roloff/Instagram]