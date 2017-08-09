NBA Cavs Hope To Retain Kyrie Irving, Ron Harper Throws Shade At Irving’s Trade Request

In a surprising turn of events, Kyrie Irving requested to be traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers. Two weeks into it and no deal has been made yet, but the Cavs are still hoping they can retain Irving. Meanwhile, ex-Cavalier Ron Harper did not hold back from expressing his disappointment over Kyrie’s trade request.

While offers are coming in from other NBA teams to trade point guard Kyrie Irving, the Cavs still has not made any definite decision yet. According to Bleacher Report, the Cavs want to ensure they get someone like Kyrie in return, although they hope that could just work things out with Irving and retain him the camp. A source told the publication the following.

“What Kyrie does is a perfect fit for us. That’s why we want to smooth this out if we can.”

Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert reportedly is looking for someone equal or of greater value than Irving because he wants to win the conference. League sources say the team is exploring the possible deals they could make in line with Kyrie’s desire to leave the Cavs.

Meanwhile, his teammates reportedly believe whatever his issues are could still be addressed. They said there were no indications of his unhappiness with the team in the past, and one source added that he’s just “an emotional kid.” However, former members of the Cavs said his discontentment comes from the level of respect he receives from LeBron James and the rest of the organization.

The Cavs’ former GM David Griffin said he is aware of Irving’s occasional unhappiness in the team and commended Kyrie on how he handled his trade request. Griffin told ESPN, as reported by Business Insider,“He handled the situation exactly like he was supposed to.” Irving reportedly went straight to Gilbert to tell him that he thinks he would be happier somewhere else. Griffin added the following.

“I see this as him looking for a fit for himself, to take the next step in his career. I think this is a guy who wants to know how good he can be. LeBron casts a very large shadow over an organization.”

Meanwhile, Kyrie has also received criticisms over his decision to leave a perennial team. Former Cavalier Ron Harper threw a shade at the 25-year-old’s trade request, blaming youth and ignorance. Speaking after an autograph signing on Cavs days at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club, Harper said this.

“You’re never going to be a guy who carries your team. You see when LeBron doesn’t play, you don’t carry the team.”

On Kyrie’s desire to lead his own team, Harper commented.

“It’s never your team. You play for the front of your jersey, your name is on the back of it.”

Harper further said that it is a rare opportunity to be on a good basketball team, especially the one that has been on NBA Finals for the last three seasons. Kyrie Irving should be happy to be in the Cleveland Cavaliers.

[Featured Image by Ron Schwane/AP Images]