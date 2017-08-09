Chris Brown Can’t Seem To Leave Rihanna Alone On Instagram — And Her Fans Aren’t Having It

Chris Brown made googly eyes at Rihanna on a recent Instagram post made by the Barbadian superstar, and both of the singers’ fan bases were quick to take notice and call out the alleged domestic abuser.

The New York Post‘s Page Six reports that the “Shut Up and Drive” singer, 29, shared a picture of herself celebrating her homeland’s festive Crop Over festival while wearing a bejeweled bikini that amplified her assets and left nothing to the imagination, on Instagram on Monday.

In the first few hours of it being online, the seductive shot garnered the Grammy-nominated performer an impressive 4 million views from her dedicated #RihannaNavy, but things quickly went downhill when the Good Girl Gone Bad performer’s fans noticed that a seemingly-sneaky Brown had found his way to his famous ex’s profile.

“Things turned sour when Brown also showed his admiration [for Rihanna’s Instagram picture] with an eye emoji,” writers for the Post note.

Brown, notoriously, was accused of beating an innocent Rihanna in his car following a 2009 pre-Grammy party, as Spin notes, which led to fans of both performers, once solid in their support of both artists, into a contentious divide that is still ongoing.

Fearing for her safety, fans of Rihanna quickly went on the defense against Chris, quickly rallying on both Instagram and Twitter to tell Brown, in unison, to essentially “back off.”

the @aura_experience caught by @dennisleupold #BARBADOS #cropover2017 #culture A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Aug 7, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

“Fans of the Bajan beauty blew up, leaving comments such as ‘Stay away from her’ and ‘cease and desist,” the Post notes.

Check out some of the Twitter responses below.

I'm personally offended Chris Brown thinks it's okay to comment "????" on Rihanna's instagram — Sarah Lonergan (@sarahlonerrgan) August 8, 2017

Why is Chris Brown commenting on Rihanna's instagram photos pic.twitter.com/GsLKFsaDwm — Zé (@FATHERBONNET) August 8, 2017

"Chris brown just leave her alone my guy" https://t.co/2choUdBgwb — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) August 8, 2017

Even some of Brown’s biggest fans couldn’t help but back Rihanna in the matter, with #TeamBreezy Twitter users openly appearing to renege on the online “war” that began between them and the #RihannaNavy that fateful February.

#RIHANNANAVY, we (Team Breezy are doing our best to separate these two people @rihanna and @chrisbrown , cuz are bad for each other ???? pic.twitter.com/Cc5cDynTqP — Mzi (@SimplyMzi) August 9, 2017

Dear Chris Brown…. Please as #TeamBreezy we beg you to actually stop contacting Rihanna publicly so. ???????????????? — The story teller❤ (@MaTSHEEdiso_M) August 8, 2017

Incidentally, Brown’s habit of popping into Rihanna’s life at different intervals mirrors similar experiences expressed by actress Karrueche Tran, Chris’ on-again, off-again girlfriend, who earlier this year, filed a restraining order against her former beau.

As noted by the Inquisitr back in May, Tran’s followers also took on Chris on Karrueche’s Instagram, when Sinko, a friend of Chris’, appeared to downplay Brown’s former lover’s graciousness for her “blessings” in a touching post on her 29th birthday.

Chris Brown did not respond to Rihanna’s fans on her recent Instagram post.

