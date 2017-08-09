‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Spoilers: Did Trailer Show Alexandrian’s Death? How It Affects One Comic Romance

The Walking Dead Season 8 trailer was released at Comic-Con last month. Since then, fans have been analyzing the clip to see any possible spoilers. Recently, one website believed that the death of a resident of Alexandria can be seen in the video. Find out who it is and how this affects a certain relationship in Robert Kirkman’s comic books, which could also be shown on the television series.

TWD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what could happen on the AMC TV show.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, in the comic books, Jesus and Aaron end up in a relationship. Many fans wondered if this would also happen in The Walking Dead TV show. However, Aaron (Ross Marquand) is currently in a romance with Eric Raleigh (Jordan Woods-Robinson). Those that love Aaron and Eric together might not like the following news.

According to Comic Book, The Walking Dead Season 8 trailer shows several members of the Kingdom being struck by bullets. Among them is a character who is not in a Kingdom uniform. The website speculated that it appears to be Eric, Aaron’s boyfriend. This might lead to Aaron and Jesus (Tom Payne) getting together, just like they recently did in the comic books.

Of course, this might not happen in Season 8. Aaron truly loves Eric and Ross Marquand’s character will need time to grieve his death. It might be several months, even a year, before fans see Aaron and Jesus begin a romance.

In Robert Kirkman’s comic books, Eric’s death is quite traumatic for Aaron. In issue No. 118, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and some others raid an outpost of the Saviors. Eric is shot in the head and falls back into Aaron’s arms. He only has a few moments to grieve for Eric before continuing the battle or he will lose his own life.

Another spoiler that seems to appear in The Walking Dead Season 8 trailer is Shiva’s death. Some fans noticed that when Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs) falls back, he appears to be laying on top of an animal that looks like a tiger. The scenes flash so quickly that there is no way to tell for sure. However, it seems that just like in the comic books, Shiva will not make it out of the war alive.

Would you like to see Aaron and Jesus get together in The Walking Dead? Does the trailer tease Eric’s death in Season 8?

