Kylie Jenner’s Style: ‘Modern Family’ Actress Ariel Winter Can’t Stop Copying The ‘Life Of Kylie’ Star

Ariel Winter is all about spreading positivity of men and women in all shapes and sizes. She is the first one to admit that her body type is not what Hollywood would consider the “norm” for female celebrities, but the Modern Family actress embraced her curves and became a perfect role model for young girls who struggle with self-esteem. However, despite noting that everybody should stay true to themselves, it seems that the star is not really being original as she was.

There is no doubt that Ariel Winter is one confident young woman. The 19-year-old actress is so comfortable in her own skin and she is certainly not one to shy away from showing off her body.

While there is nothing wrong with changing her style, many people noticed that Ariel seems to be copying another popular teen in Hollywood, Kylie Jenner.

The youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner clan is known for her enviable curves just like her famous older sisters. Kylie Jenner usually uses her social media accounts to flaunt her body, wearing next to nothing ensembles. Although she is not the first one to share these types of snaps, Ariel Winter’s posts on her own accounts are highly similar to those of Kylie.

Ariel Winter has been spotted wearing skimpy clothes and doing provocative poses on her Instagram which Kylie Jenner was known for doing on the social media platform long before she did

Ariel Winter just recently posted an outfit of the day photo on Instagram that seemingly cloned one of Kylie Jenner’s earlier posts. The Modern Family actress was seen wearing a white cropped sleeveless top, showing off her mid section, which was similar to the Life of Kylie star’s previous shot.

This is definitely not the first time that Ariel Winter has been accused of copying Kylie Jenner. The Sofia The First voice actress wore a rather daring outfit on Coachella 2017 that resembled the reality star’s style. Aside from her Kylie-inspired outfit, Ariel wore a pink wig that Kim Kardashian’s sister was rocking a few months back.

As if that’s not enough, Ariel Winter also dropped her simple makeup and now sports thick, long eyelashes and a plumped-up pout — just like Kylie Jenner.

