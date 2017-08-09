‘Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller Allegedly Hires Personal Prison Bodyguard After Nasty Fight With Inmate

Former Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller is having a hard time getting along with the other inmates, so much so that she has hired a personal prison bodyguard, it has been alleged.

In an exclusive report by Radar Online, it has been revealed that the 50-year-old choreographer has decided to hire a personal bodyguard after she was allegedly involved in a nasty scuffle with an inmate last month.

The news outlet noted that Abby Lee Miller is paying a very feared woman in Federal Correction Institute to watch over her. Apparently, the female bodyguard follows her around everywhere and protects her from any aggression. There were also claims that the reality star is paying her off in commissary credit.

“Abby started paying a woman who happens to be very feared to shadow her around and keep her safe.”

Sources also told the news site that the former Dance Moms mentor continues to spend most of her time alone and crying in her cell. Allegedly, the ALDC owner is acting like a “reality TV star diva.”

The source added that Abby Lee Miller is so “self-absorbed” that she always insists on watching herself on TV every time the footage of her surrender is being aired. This allegedly angered some of her fellow inmates.

However, it is worth noting that such claims remain unconfirmed. Representatives of the Dance Moms star have yet to comment about it as well.

It can be recalled that Abby Lee Miller was allegedly involved in a shouting match just weeks after starting her year-long sentence. According to Radar Online, the inmate got into a heated argument with the Dance Moms star because she was “tired of seeing and hearing her cry in the multi-room.”

Although the argument did not really result in a physical fight, counselors reportedly rushed to the room to intervene.

Meanwhile, another inmate named Holli Coulma — who is currently free but still maintained connections inside jail — recently revealed to In Touch Weekly that Abby Lee Miller has been quite a mess ever since she started her sentence.

The former inmate claimed that Abby Lee Miller has been keeping to herself since her arrival in jail and will have “fits of crying” from time to time. Holli also pointed out that the Dance Moms star is having a hard time transitioning to her new life and surroundings.

Coulma also dished about the “cold shoulder” that the reality star has been getting from the prison staff. Apparently, the guards don’t like “white-collar crimes” and “celebrities.”

So far, Abby Lee Miller’s team has yet to confirm the reports.

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/Invision/AP Images]